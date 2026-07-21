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IKEA India to open second Delhi city store at DLF Avenue, Saket on July 30

The Swedish furniture retailer will open its second city store in Delhi at DLF Avenue, Saket, to serve customers across South and Central Delhi and neighbouring areas

IKEA

The store will feature nearly 3,000 products, around 1,400 of which will be available for immediate takeaway (Photo: Reuters)

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

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Swedish furniture retailer IKEA India will open its second city store in Delhi on July 30 at DLF Avenue, Saket.
 
It already has a city store in West Delhi, and the new store in Saket will be spread across 30,000 sq ft as it aims to cater to customers in South and Central Delhi and neighbouring areas.
 
The store will feature nearly 3,000 products, around 1,400 of which will be available for immediate takeaway.
 
Patrik Antoni, chief executive officer (CEO), IKEA India, said, "Saket and DLF Avenue feel like a natural new home for IKEA in Delhi. With our second city store in the capital, we are making it easier for more customers to explore our range, find inspiration and access home furnishing solutions that suit their lifestyles and budgets."
 
 
He added that the company's teams visited several homes across South Delhi to understand people's everyday challenges.
 

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Topics : IKEA India Delhi Furniture major IKEA

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

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