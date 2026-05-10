In 2-3 years, we aim for ₹5K-cr profit and near-zero net NPA: J&K Bank CEO

Amitava Chatterjee, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), in an telephonic interview with Subrata Panda, highlighted initiatives taken by the bank a few years ago that are now showing results, especially in governance and non-performing assets (NPAs). Edited excerpts:

Another year of record profit. What led to this performance?

I am very happy to share that, for the fifth year in succession, we have been able to post not only profits but increasing profits. We are happy that the initiatives this bank has been taking for quite a few years are now showing results, especially in governance, consistency, business focus, and focus on NPAs.

All these factors together have brought the results to this level. Going forward, we intend to improve upon this, expand, and strive to become a national bank.

When you say national bank, what share from the rest of India would you like to achieve?

In one year’s time, we have improved from 70:30 (J&K to outside J&K) to 63:37. Our aim is to move to 50:50. We want to achieve that in the next three years, and if possible, before that. The main thing we are targeting is proper retail business from the rest of India as well.

Otherwise, through corporate business, we can do it in one year’s time. We have already started improving our retail business in the rest of India, and the entire retail business outside J&K recorded double-digit growth this year.

As and when viability improves and all branches outside J&K become profitable, we intend to increase the number of branches in rest of India. Our focus areas are Delhi–Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. We are also increasing our focus on Kolkata and intend to open a branch in Bhubaneswar shortly.

Record profits came despite muted net interest income (NII) growth. What would you attribute this performance to?

NII was impacted essentially by two factors. One was the repo rate cut (in December). The second was that last year in J&K was pretty bad. Retail business, which constitutes two-thirds of our loan portfolio and largely comes from J&K, was impacted.

We compensated through retail growth in the rest of India and through corporate business.

The retail business in J&K has started picking up again. Agriculture did well last year and will continue to remain a focus because horticulture is the mainstay activity of the J&K economy.

Retail and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) growth has also started improving and from the last quarter we have seen a surge. So, if nothing untoward happens, this year should be a normal year for us and business should be much better than last year.

Credit growth has been healthy at around 17 per cent, while deposit growth was about 11 per cent. Is the gap a concern?

It will be a worry for any bank. The good part was that most of the deposit growth in the last quarter came in the form of current account savings account (CASA). In the last quarter, we improved CASA by more than 120 basis points (bps).

Otherwise, we would want to close that gap because lending becomes an issue if deposits do not keep pace. We have devised quite a few strategies and they have started working. Even April, which is usually a weak month for banks, has not been bad for us.

What are the bank’s medium-term goals?

We want to be a consistent bank. The way we have shown consistency in profits and reducing NPAs, my aim is to bring gross NPAs down to 1 per cent, net NPAs to near zero, profits close to ~5,000 crore and business levels to ~5 trillion in the next two-three years.

What is your outlook on net interest margins (NIMs)?

We are confident that NIMs will improve. But our guidance is based on two aspects. One is uncertainty around economic conditions because of the West Asia conflict and geopolitical tensions. The second is that I still want to see full-fledged retail growth in this geography. Keeping those two factors in mind, I have conservatively guided for NIMs — 3.5 to 3.6 per cent for the coming year.

Can you sustain this kind of credit growth in FY27 as well?