In uncertain times, travel platform Thomas Cook launches visa insurance

In an increasingly dynamic and uncertain global travel environment, travel platform Thomas Cook (India) and its group company SOTC Travel on Monday launched a new feature to provide insurance against visa rejection.

The new insurance solution will safeguard travellers against financial losses arising from visa rejections, it added. Under this cover, if a customer’s visa application (other than an immigrant or employment visa) is rejected, the company will indemnify the insured for non-recoverable advance payments towards accommodation and travel, including applicable official cancellation charges.

The trip cancellation due to visa rejection cover will be available across group tours as well as MICE and corporate travel businesses, offering comprehensive protection across customer categories. The product is underwritten by ICICI Lombard.

“In today’s ever-evolving global travel environment, financial protection has become a critical element in travel planning. Visa decisions remain beyond a traveller’s control, and a rejection can have significant financial implications,” said Abraham Alapatt, president and group head – marketing, service quality, value-added services and innovation at TCIL and SOTC Travel.

The move comes as a response to a long-standing customer concern around non-refundable losses in the event of visa denials.

“This ensures travellers are protected against unforeseen financial setbacks,” the company added. As regulatory requirements and visa protocols continue to evolve, travel insurance has become more essential than ever, the company stated in a release.