India can emerge as a 'connector economy'; Mahindra bets on AI-led growth

As geopolitical tensions, supply-chain shifts and technological disruption reshape the global economy, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has said India is uniquely positioned to emerge as a "connector economy" that can bridge competing economic and political blocs, while Group CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah said artificial intelligence (AI) will be central to the conglomerate's next phase of growth.

In his letter to shareholders in the company's FY26 annual report, Anand Mahindra said the world has entered what he described as "Manthan 2.0", a phase where uncertainty has become structural rather than temporary, requiring companies and countries to move beyond resilience and actively seek opportunities.

He argued that India is well placed to benefit from the emerging global order, which is moving away from rigid trade blocs towards multiple strategic partnerships.

"India's rise today is being increasingly aligned with the way the world is being reconfigured," Mahindra said, adding that the country has an opportunity to become a "connector economy" that works across geopolitical divides.

According to him, India's democratic framework, political stability, large domestic market, strategic location and ability to maintain constructive relations with different countries position it as a trusted global partner.

"We were the first to implement the concept of non-alignment; this is the ideal time to move from being 'non-aligned' to being a 'multi-aligned' force and a trusted partner," he said, adding that the question is no longer whether India will rise, but how effectively it can convert the current geopolitical realignment into a lasting advantage.

For Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra said this is the time to shift from merely navigating uncertainty to accelerating growth. Drawing an analogy from Formula E racing, he said the company intends to enter "Attack Mode" — making calculated investments and accelerating at a time when uncertain market conditions could create opportunities unavailable during stable periods.

Complementing that vision, Anish Shah said AI will be one of the biggest drivers of the group's future competitiveness.

Calling AI one of the most defining technological shifts of the current era, Shah said the group is embedding AI across businesses rather than treating it as a limited experimental initiative.

"Our approach is clear: this is not a moment for incremental experimentation at the margins, but for meaningful integration at scale," he said.

He added that the adoption of AI would require continuous learning, organisational transformation and the willingness to challenge traditional ways of working, noting that companies moving early and decisively would emerge as industry leaders.

Shah also said the group's long-term strategy includes building a global talent powerhouse through a culture that encourages innovation, meritocracy and values-driven leadership, even as businesses contend with volatile commodity prices, supply-chain disruptions, infrastructure bottlenecks and changing customer expectations.

The comments came as the Mahindra Group reported its strongest-ever financial performance for FY26.

The conglomerate posted consolidated revenue of Rs 1,98,639 crore, up 25 per cent year-on-year, while consolidated profit after tax rose 32 per cent to a record Rs 17,099 crore.

Its automotive business recorded 20 per cent growth in SUV sales, while tractor volumes crossed 5 lakh units during the year. The company also retained its leadership in the electric three-wheeler segment with around 40 per cent market share.

Among other businesses, Tech Mahindra improved its EBIT margin to 12.6 per cent, Mahindra Finance reported a 60 per cent increase in operational profit after tax while improving gross Stage-3 assets to 3.41 per cent, and Mahindra Lifespaces reported a seven-fold increase in profit.

The group also highlighted strong momentum in its emerging businesses, with its aerospace division building an order book of more than $1 billion, its logistics business returning to break-even after 11 quarters, and its trucks and buses business strengthening following the acquisition of SML.