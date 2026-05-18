India continues to experience credible economic growth, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), said in his note to shareholders in the company’s annual report (FY26), adding that India’s trajectory is underpinned by strong demographic fundamentals and an accelerating digital public infrastructure.

He opened his letter stating, “We are operating in an era defined by profound structural shifts, heightened geopolitical sensitivity and rapid technological advancements.”

Chandrasekaran also said that the global landscape has become increasingly fragmented, leading to a high-volatility, low-visibility environment where traditional forecasting models are constantly tested.

“We believe that to thrive in this current environment, an organisation needs to invest in resiliency and be nimble in reacting to situations.”

The government’s recent measures, such as income-tax cuts, lower interest rates, and GST 2.0, have pushed up disposable incomes and also eased inflation, especially food inflation, while steady government investment has strengthened macroeconomic stability.

“This provides a robust canvas for the Indian consumer market, where we see an irreversible trend toward premiumisation, health and wellness, and digital-native consumption,” the letter added.

Over the past years, Tata Consumer Products has diversified its portfolio, nurtured its brands, and built new growth engines while strengthening its core categories, he explained, and the FMCG major (fast-moving consumer goods company) has built future-ready capabilities across its business operations to enable the next phase of growth.

With the FMCG landscape evolving, execution across channels remains key and, during the year, TCPL undertook a calibrated transformation of its go-to-market model in India to ensure sharper category focus and improve productivity across its distribution network, Chandrasekaran said.

He added that alternate channels continue to outpace traditional retail, with new-age channels now contributing 41 per cent of its India business. The growth has been led by the rapid expansion of quick commerce, but traditional retail remains the backbone of its go-to-market strategy and TCPL continues to invest in the traditional retail channel.

“As part of our digital transformation journey, we are aiming to harness the full potential of AI to augment our human workforce. Anchored by a robust AI Launchpad, we are looking to leverage the group’s rich consumer data as a connected knowledge layer, to build industry-specific AI solutions at scale. We are building capabilities to anticipate and serve evolving consumer needs,” he said.

This includes personalised shopping agents across emerging channels and ensuring readiness to engage seamlessly in new consumption ecosystems.

“During the year, we have deployed AI to capture micro trends and compress product development cycles, commercialised multiple agentic models across functions, and put several more in advanced field testing,” Chandrasekaran told shareholders.

Looking ahead, the long-term drivers of TCPL’s growth remain strong. India’s demographic advantage, growing per capita incomes, rising aspirations, increasing awareness on health and wellness, and the expansion of digital commerce create a durable opportunity landscape.

“While short-term volatility may persist, I am confident our strong and capable team, diversified portfolio, strong balance sheet, and disciplined execution will continue to help us unlock growth opportunities,” he said.

“Our focus is on the fundamentals: driving growth, enhancing margins and strengthening our brand equity. We are committed to turning this operational discipline into consistent long-term value for our stakeholders,” he said while closing his note.