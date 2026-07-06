India's deal value more than doubles as companies chase global assets

India Inc struck fewer deals in the second quarter of 2026, but spent far more money on them. According to Grant Thornton Bharat’s Q2 2026 Dealtracker, during the second quarter of CY26, a small group of large overseas acquisitions pushed the value of mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions to $36.3 billion, more than double the previous quarter. The number of transactions, however, fell 18 per cent to 565.

Global acquisitions drive M&A value

The report highlighted that the April to June quarter was dominated by large strategic acquisitions outside India. M&A activity accounted for $27.9 billion of the total deal value, the highest quarterly figure since the second quarter of 2022, when the $40 billion HDFC Bank merger was announced.

The value of M&A transactions jumped 302 per cent from the previous quarter, even as the number of deals fell 12 per cent to 240. The sharp rise was driven by five billion-dollar transactions, all of them cross-border deals.

Outbound acquisitions alone accounted for 84 per cent of the total M&A value during the quarter. Their combined value rose more than sixfold from the previous quarter, from $3.87 billion to $23.44 billion.

The largest transaction was Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ $11.75 billion acquisition of Organon & Co. It was followed by Bharti Airtel’s $2.97 billion transaction involving a 16 per cent stake in Airtel Africa, EPL’s $2 billion transaction involving Indovida India, VINCI Highways’ $1.6 billion acquisition of nine toll road concessions, and GMR Group’s $1.05 billion transaction involving GMR Airports Holding. Together, the five largest M&A deals accounted for 69 per cent of the quarter’s M&A value.

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Even after excluding the five billion-dollar transactions, M&A value increased 23 per cent from the previous quarter. The quarter also recorded 23 transactions worth more than $100 million each, compared with 17 such deals in the first quarter. Average M&A deal size rose sharply from $26 million in the first quarter to $116 million in the second.

Shanthi Vijetha, partner, Growth, Grant Thornton Bharat, said, "The divergence between volumes and values reflected the role of strategic outbound M&A and growing confidence among Indian companies pursuing global expansion. Domestic and private equity activity, by contrast, remained stable or moderated, pointing to a more measured investment environment amid global uncertainty."

Domestic transactions still provided the bulk of M&A activity by number. According to the report, they accounted for 64 per cent of M&A volume, but their value remained broadly flat at $2.86 billion. Domestic deal count fell to 154 from 194 in the previous quarter.

The report also showed that the inbound activity improved from a weak base as the number of deals increased to 27 from 22, while their value rose to $1.59 billion from $334 million. Outbound activity, however, was in a different league. The number of such deals rose only marginally to 59 from 56, but their value surged to $23.44 billion from $3.87 billion.

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Private equity turns selective

The private equity (PE) market, however, told a different story. The PE activity fell to 325 deals worth $8.4 billion. Deal volume declined 22 per cent from the first quarter, while value fell 8 per cent. According to the report, volumes were at their lowest level since the first quarter of 2025, and values declined for the third consecutive quarter.

The average deal size increased to $25.8 million from $21.8 million in the previous quarter, suggesting a shift towards fewer but larger investments.

The report found that the five largest PE transactions accounted for 43 per cent of total private equity value. Two billion-dollar deals together contributed $2.6 billion, while 12 other transactions worth more than $100 million each added another $2.7 billion.

The largest PE transaction was the $1.64 billion investment in Royal Multisport, the owner of the Rajasthan Royals IPL franchise, by investors including Lakshmi Mittal and Adar Poonawalla. The report said the deal reflected a sharp re-rating of IPL franchise valuations.

A $1 billion investment in Nxtra Data by Bharti Airtel, Alpha Wave Global, Carlyle, and Anchorage Capital was the second-largest transaction. Other large deals included investments in Aditya Birla Capital, a real estate transaction involving Radial IT Park and International Tech Park Chennai, and a $280 million investment in KreditBee.

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June was particularly weak for private equity as the month recorded 102 deals worth $1.3 billion, which was the lowest monthly activity of the year. This compared with February, when 169 transactions worth $2.8 billion were recorded.

Four new unicorns despite the slowdown

According to the report, four companies entered the unicorn club during the quarter:

Skyroot Aerospace

Square Yards Consulting

Sarvam AI

KreditBee

The consulting firm said that the emergence of new billion-dollar companies, even as overall funding activity weakened, suggests investors remained willing to back businesses with scale, technology or strong growth prospects.