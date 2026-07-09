India drives PepsiCo's foods, beverages growth; savoury snacks share rises

Food and beverage major PepsiCo gained share in savoury snacks in India, and its convenient foods organic revenue growth was broad-based, with India among the markets that performed well, the company said in its prepared management remarks for the quarter ended June 13.

It also said its beverage organic revenue growth was aided by the UK, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Egypt, Türkiye, Germany, Poland, Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan and Australia.

"We continue to advance our international growth agenda by scaling global platforms, expanding in growth markets, and entering new consumption occasions," the company said in its management remarks.

In May, PepsiCo India's management said it would invest Rs 5,700 crore to increase capacity by 2030, as India is seen as a market with significant potential in both foods and beverages, given the headroom for higher consumption.

In 2025, PepsiCo India's total revenue stood at Rs 9,798 crore, up 8 per cent from the previous year, while its profit after tax stood at Rs 905 crore, driven by strong growth in its foods portfolio, the management had said.