From discounts to Dior: What's driving premium pivot in fashion ecommerce

Fashion ecommerce platforms such as Myntra, Nykaa, Tata Cliq, Ajio, and Amazon are trying to move beyond heavy discounting to sell more premium products. For years, fashion helped these platforms acquire customers through discounts. Now, with rising purchasing power and increased time spent on these platforms, the focus is shifting towards extracting greater value from each user.

This raises a key question: can a market built on discounts sustain a meaningful shift towards full-price premium consumption, and what is driving this pivot?

What is driving the premium shift in fashion ecommerce?

Created using AI According to industry players and experts, the answer may lie in how India’s e-retail market is evolving. With gross merchant value (GMV) of about $65 billion, the lifestyle sector is entering a more mature phase where growth is increasingly driven by higher spending per shopper rather than just adding new users, according to Bain & Company's April report How India Shops Online 2026.

As this shift takes hold, platforms are reworking their playbooks, moving from chasing volumes to improving margins, and from selling more to selling better.

How are platforms building their premium strategy?

This shift is already visible in what consumers see online. Alongside discounted products, platforms are now showcasing luxury apparel, accessories, and beauty offerings. The change is not just about adding brands; it is increasingly about how they are sold.

Companies are building curated storefronts, partnering with luxury platforms, and adding bridge-to-luxury labels to create a more controlled experience. Myntra , for example, is expanding its premium portfolio while creating a separate luxe experience within its app. Nykaa has deepened its luxury beauty offering with global brands, while Tata Cliq has taken a curated route through its partnership with Darveys.

Most recently, Reliance Retail’s ecommerce platform Tira and Sephora India has partnered with Rihanna’s global luxury beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.

The idea is to shift consumers from frequent low-value purchases to fewer, higher-value ones, while keeping the core discount-driven business intact.

How large is the opportunity and what are the constraints?

According to a joint report by Bain & Company and Myntra, India’s overall lifestyle market will reach around $210 billion by 2028. Online is expected to grow faster, supported by rising incomes, a young digital-first population, and increasing demand for branded products.

“India's GDP per capita has grown from $1.6K to $2.8K over the last decade, and we expect it to cross $4K, an inflection point where countries see a sharp rise in discretionary spending,” said Manan Bhasin, partner at Bain. He added that consumption is evolving across three dimensions: consumers are buying more, buying better, and exploring new categories.

Who is driving premiumisation in India?

According to sector experts, the push is not uniform, with different platforms adopting different strategies.

While Myntra and Ajio are adding premium options to their large platforms, Nykaa is focusing on high-end beauty, and Tata Cliq Luxury is building a more curated luxury experience.

On Myntra, premium demand is being led by occasion wear, watches, bags, and beauty. “Nearly half of the demand for international brands now comes from Tier II and III markets,” said Venu Nair, chief of strategic partnerships and omnichannel at Myntra. Brands such as Lacoste, Michael Kors, Huda Beauty, and Ralph Lauren are seeing strong traction.

Is premium demand strong enough yet?

Industry data shows clear signs that premium demand is expanding, but it is not yet dominant. According to Redseer Strategy Consultants' November 2025 report The Year-Round Wardrobe – Why Online Fashion is Defying the Season, a large share of fashion ecommerce growth still comes from lower price segments. This suggests that premiumisation is gradual rather than a full shift.

Bhasin said this duality defines the Indian market. “Premiumisation is structural, driven by rising affluence and awareness. But India is also a value market. The same consumer looking for deals is also willing to spend on premium products.”

Redseer’s report shows that this pattern is visible across platforms.

Demand is expanding beyond metros, with cities such as Jaipur and Lucknow emerging as key markets for premium consumption, according to Myntra's Nair. However, much of this demand remains concentrated in select categories such as beauty, accessories, and occasion wear.

How are platforms changing the premium shopping experience?

Platforms are also rethinking the shopping experience, with premium products increasingly sold through curated sections, guided discovery, and more controlled presentation.

This matters because luxury is not just about price, it is about trust, brand perception, and experience. Luxury brands typically keep their products separate from heavy discount sections to protect brand value and premium positioning.

Globally, this shift has not been easy. Platforms such as Farfetch have faced challenges balancing growth with profitability, while China’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion (part of Alibaba Group) has taken a different approach by creating a separate, curated environment with tighter control over pricing and presentation.

In India, however, premium and mass continue to coexist on many marketplaces. Much of the premium demand today is additive: consumers continue to buy discounted products while occasionally spending on higher-value items. This means platforms are trying to serve two very different shopping behaviours at the same time