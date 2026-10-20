India has set itself the task of being a leader in 6G: GSMA APAC head
GSMA pushes global adoption as countries begin testing and trialling 5G Advanced
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
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Satellite technology will complement mobile networks in bridging India’s connectivity gaps, particularly in remote areas, as the country advances towards 6G, Julian Gorman, head of Asia-Pacific (APAC) at GSMA, the global telecommunications (telecom) industry association representing more than 700 companies, tells Gulveen Aulakh in New Delhi. Direct-to-device (D2D) services will further extend connectivity, while global spectrum agreements at the 2027 World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-27) will help shape their rollout. Gorman also discusses India’s 5G progress, artificial intelligence (AI) integration, network monetisation, and anti-scam measures, arguing that the country is emerging as a global model for next-generation telecom technologies. Edited excerpts:
Topics : telecom sector Apac GSMA