India has set itself the task of being a leader in 6G: GSMA APAC head

What role will satellite broadband play as India transitions to 6G?

India is a large and complex country. Mobile technology already covers 98 per cent of the population, but satellite technology can help address the remaining coverage gaps. In the short term, the focus is on closing the usage gap, as a significant portion of the population still lacks broadband access. As satellite technology evolves, we will develop different approaches to connecting the country.

But we must keep our eyes on the goal of connecting everyone to mobile broadband so they can participate in the digital economy.

How far is India from seeing D2D networks?

It depends on the regulatory environment. Some markets, such as New Zealand, have introduced early services, including SMS over satellite links. Australia has introduced regulations requiring operators to provide national coverage, which will necessitate partnerships. However, mass adoption is still some way off. Discussions need to begin now, and they are already under way. These efforts will also feed into WRC-27, where we are working to ensure spectrum is available. Consumer tariffs in India are among the lowest in the world. Is it time to raise them?

Consumer demand for data is still growing. Our forecasts suggest average monthly data consumption, currently in the mid-20 gigabyte (GB) range, will rise to around 75 GB by 2030. Video consumption is growing, while smart devices, glasses, wearables, connected cars, AI and AI agents are creating new use cases. These will help operators monetise their investments. The sustainability of investment is critical.

Is 5G Advanced around the corner for India? When is it expected to become mainstream?

We are beginning to see testing and trials of 5G Advanced in China and several other countries. It brings additional capabilities, including ultra-low latency, greater capacity, and new antenna technologies. GSMA is working globally to encourage more

operators to adopt it.

In technology, there are leaders and followers, and some countries are still at the earliest stages of 5G. India has set itself the goal of leading in 6G, which puts greater pressure on its innovation ecosystem to move quickly.

Has India been slow to adopt 5G network slicing?