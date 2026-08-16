India Inc's Q1 revenue growth fastest in 15 quarters, margins feel heat

The combined adjusted net profit of 3,458 companies in the Business Standard sample rose 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to around ₹4.58 trillion in Q1FY27, from around ₹3.95 trillion a year earlier. In comparison, adjusted net profit had risen 8.9 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY26 and 16 per cent in Q4FY26. Sequentially, however, quarterly profit declined 4.4 per cent from around ₹4.79 trillion in Q4FY26.

The combined net sales of these companies (gross interest income in the case of banks and non-bank lenders) rose 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y to around

₹47.27 trillion in Q1FY27, from ₹39.93 trillion in Q1FY26. This was the fastest revenue growth recorded by the listed companies in 15 quarters. Their combined net sales had grown 6 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY26 and 11.8 per cent in Q4FY26. Sequentially, net sales were up from around ₹46.34 trillion in Q4FY26.

Margins contract

Despite the strong revenue growth, companies reported a contraction in operating and net profit margins as higher commodity and energy prices pushed up input costs during the quarter.

The operating profit margin, or Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin, of companies excluding banks, finance, insurance and stock broking (BFSI) firms declined by nearly 200 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 16.9 per cent of total income in Q1FY27, from nearly 18.9 per cent in Q1FY26. It was also lower than 19.2 per cent in Q4FY26 and was the lowest operating margin for these companies in

13 quarters. Their adjusted net profit margin declined by nearly 50 bps Y-o-Y to 7.4 per cent of overall revenue, from 7.9 per cent in Q1FY26. It was also down from 8.1 per cent in Q4FY26. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The combined expenditure on raw materials and power and fuel of non-BFSI companies rose 29.5 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY27, the fastest pace in 15 quarters. This outstripped the 21.2 per cent growth in their combined net sales, which was the fastest since the December 2022 quarter.

As a result, the combined adjusted net profit of companies excluding BFSI rose 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.79 trillion in Q1FY27, marking the slowest growth in four quarters.

“The Q1FY27 earnings have been better than estimates, with the intensity of earnings cuts moderating. Further, the beat-miss ratio for our Universe remains favourable. About 49 per cent of the companies exceeded our estimates, while 22 per cent reported a miss at the net profit level,” analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services wrote in their interim review of Q1FY27 earnings. The brokerage stated that 19 sectors exceeded its expectations, while the upgrade-to-downgrade ratio turned favourable rising to 1.5x, the highest in at least 21 quarters.

Finance, commodity producers lead earnings

Banks, non-bank lenders, and mining and metal companies were the biggest earnings driver during the quarter, together accounting for 66 per cent of the overall growth in the corporate profits on Y-o-Y basis in Q1FY27. This was much higher than their 39 per cent contribution to overall corporate profits in Q1FY26. The three sectors reported a combined adjusted net profit of ₹1.99 trillion in Q1FY27, up 26.6 per cent Y-o-Y from around ₹1.57 trillion in Q1FY26.

Mining and metal companies topped the earnings growth chart, with their combined net profit rising 45 per cent Y-o-Y, followed by finance companies, where profit grew 28 per cent, and banks, which recorded 20.3 per cent growth.

The combined net profit of the rest of corporate India rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to around ₹2.6 trillion in Q1FY27, from around ₹2.38 trillion in Q1FY26.

Meanwhile, the combined net sales (gross interest income in the case of banks and non-bank lenders) of banks, finance companies, and mining and metal firms rose 12.3 per cent Y-o-Y to around ₹12.1 trillion in Q1FY27, from around ₹10.8 trillion a year earlier.

In contrast, companies in the oil and gas sector were among the biggest laggards, with their combined adjusted net profit declining 22.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹38,650 crore in Q1FY27, from ₹57,248 crore in Q1FY26. However, their revenues recorded high double-digit growth, aided by elevated oil and gas prices amid the conflict in West Asia. Their combined net sales rose 29.5 per cent Y-o-Y to around ₹10.1 trillion in Q1FY27, from around ₹7.8 trillion in Q1FY26.

Hindalco and PNB top the chart; BPCL and IOC report losses

Among individual companies, non-ferrous metals producer Hindalco contributed the most to the growth in corporate earnings in the first quarter, aided by a sharp rise in global aluminium prices following supply disruptions caused by the US-Israel war on Iran.

The company’s adjusted net profit rose 116.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,677 crore in Q1FY27, accounting for 7.4 per cent of the overall increase in corporate earnings during the quarter.

It was followed by Punjab National Bank (PNB), whose earnings rose 213.6 per cent Y-o-Y, Life Insurance Corporation of India (24 per cent), Bharti Airtel (41.6 per cent), and JSW Steel (113 per cent).

The combined adjusted net profit of these five companies rose 63.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹40,590 crore in Q1FY27. Together, they accounted for around a fourth of the overall increase in corporate earnings during the quarter, compared with a much smaller contribution to overall profits in Q1FY26.