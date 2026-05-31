India Inc scorecard: Q4 earnings, revenue gain pace, grow in double digits

The combined net profit (adjusted for exceptional gains & losses) of listed companies grew at a much faster pace of 15.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY26, as compared to 9.2 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the year-ago period. Q4 was the 3rd consecutive quarter of double-digit profit growth for India Inc, and was also the first in 12 quarters to see double-digit revenue growth, based on the data.

The pickup in earnings growth in the latest concluded quarter was led by cyclicals such as public-sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), non-bank retail lenders, metal & mining companies and power generation utilities. In comparison companies from the heavy-weight sectors such as banks, IT Services, automobile, FMCG and capital goods equipment makers underperformed with relatively lower growth in their combined adjusted net profit in Q4FY26.

The combined adjusted net profit of 3,081 listed companies that declared their results for Q4FY26 grew to around ₹4.74 trillion from around ₹4.12 trillion in Q4FY25 and ₹4.09 trillion in Q3FY26.

The quarter also saw an across the board improvement in revenue growth driven by commodity-led inflation, rupee depreciation and re-stocking in many consumer goods sectors.

The combined net sales (gross interest income for banks and non-bank lenders) was up 11.4 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, growing at the fastest pace in the last 12-quarters (see adjoining chart). For comparison, the combined net sales of these companies had grown by 6.2 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY25 and it was up 9.1 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY26. These companies’ combined net sales grew to around ₹45.65 trillion in Q4FY26, from ₹40.99 trillion in Q4FY25; it was 8.50 per cent up sequentially from ₹42.07 trillion in Q3FY26.

The combined net profit of companies (ex-BFSI or excluding banks, non-banking finance companies, insurance and stock broking) was up 14.2 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26. While this represents the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth for these companies and is a marginal improvement from 13.4 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY25, it is lower than 15.2 per cent Y-o-Y growth clocked in Q3FY26.

The combined net profit of non-BFSI companies grew to around ₹2.98 trillion in Q4FY26 from ₹2.6 trillion a year ago and ₹2.5 trillion in Q3FY26. The combined net sales of non-BFSI companies was up 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, up from 6 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY25, and growing at the fastest pace in the last 13 quarters. Revenue growth in the non-BFSI sector was led by automobiles, metals & mining, capital goods and consumer durables companies.

The non-BFSI companies excluding oil & gas, metals & mining, cement and power (representing non-cyclical sectors), however, reported a slowdown in earnings growth due to higher prices of raw materials. Their combined adjusted net profit was up 8.8 per cent in Q4FY26, growing at half the pace of 17.6 per cent recorded in Q4FY25 and also slower than 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q3FY26. These companies’ combined net profit grew to ₹1.77 trillion in Q4FY26, accounting for 37.4 per cent of the combined net profit all listed companies in Q4FY26.

Analysts say that Q4FY26 has been an exceptional quarter and can't be used to extrapolate the earnings trend in forthcoming quarters.

"The corporate revenues and earnings in March-26 quarter were impacted by one-off factors such as commodity and energy inflation, sharp depreciation in rupee and lingering impact of GST rate cut in key sectors such as automobile and consumer durables. This has made it tough to compare the Q4FY26 numbers with the year-ago quarter," says Dhananjay Sinha, co-head research and equity strategy at Systematix Institutional Equity.

Going forward, Sinha expects corporate revenue growth and earnings to face headwinds from factors such as the recent rise in energy and fuel prices, higher wholesale price index and rise in bond yields. These could potentially reverse the improvement in operating profit (EBITDA) and profit before tax (PBT) margins reported by companies across sectors in the quarter ended March 2026.

In Q4FY26, companies in many sectors reported gains from benign input costs and lower interest burden leading to Y-o-Y improvement in operating margins and profit growth. The interest expenses for BFSI companies were up just 3 per cent in Q4FY26 compared to 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth in their combined gross interest income. Interest expenses for non-BFSI companies were up 3.1 per cent Y-o-Y as against 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y growth in their combined net sales. As a result, overall PBT margins were up 40 basis points to a record high of 13.6 per cent of total income in Q4FY26. Analysts expect the profit margins to shrink going forward as the impact of higher interest costs and raw material prices sinks in.

Among individual companies, Indian Oil Corporation (10.2 per cent), Life Insurance Corporation of India (7.1 per cent), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation or ONGC (5.9 per cent), NTPC (4.6 per cent) and IndusInd Bank (4.4 per cent) were the top contributors to overall earnings growth on a Y-o-Y basis in Q4FY26. They together accounted for nearly a third of the overall growth in India Inc’s earnings in Q4FY26.