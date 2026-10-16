India is shaping how OpenAI builds products, says CTO Vijaye Raji

India’s audio-first usage patterns are shaping those discussions inside OpenAI’s product team, Raji told Business Standard. The focus is on voice, reliability in areas with intermittent connectivity and native Android experiences. India, he noted, is an Android-first market, unlike the more iOS-centric US.

The push reflects a broader bet on the country. Raji said OpenAI wants to invest more in India and connect its consumer, enterprise and developer businesses there.

Raji said the company has seen strong growth in India, with twice as many people using ChatGPT in the country as a year earlier. OpenAI is also seeing adoption among enterprises and educational institutions.

Raji, who is based in the US, is in Bengaluru for the OpenAI DevDay Exchange event.

He said OpenAI has offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi, and further investment will depend on its needs. It has employees on the ground working across products.

OpenAI has teams in India that help enterprises integrate its technology, though Raji did not say how many companies or employees are involved.

Raji outlined three areas of focus in India: consumers through ChatGPT, enterprises and developers. He said OpenAI wants to connect them so developers build products for Indian users and businesses reach more consumers.

“Our products now reach more than 1.2 billion people every week,” Raji said.

India is also shaping OpenAI’s product development. Raji said the company is studying how Indians use ChatGPT, including voice and conversations that mix English and Hindi in the same session. It aims to improve how its models understand and respond to these patterns.

With GPT-Live-1.1, the company is improving pronunciation and adding 13 new voices, including Neer and Leher in Hindi, Raji said. The model is also better at understanding mixed-language speech.

The firm is also rolling out 13 new voices in seven different languages that are intended to sound more local and natural, along with a new “Bubbie” voice inspired by grandmothers.

Karan MV, who helps lead developer experience at OpenAI, said the update lets users have natural, two-way voice conversations in Hindi in the ChatGPT app. He said it is designed to go beyond basic dictation.

Raji said the company plans to extend voice to India’s major languages, starting with the most widely used. The pace will depend on the availability of training data. OpenAI works with companies, including in India, that provide properly licensed data.

Karan said OpenAI’s accessibility push also includes its affordable Go plan, which launched first in India before expanding globally.

Raji said OpenAI aims to make AI accessible and affordable. Advertising, he said, can help support the free tier and make its services available to more people.

Companies are using OpenAI’s APIs to build customer-support applications and voice agents. Raji cited JioHotstar, which uses voice-based AI to answer questions about specific overs in cricket matches.

Raji said India is one of OpenAI’s largest developer markets and has changed significantly since he lived in the country 20 years ago. During his visit, OpenAI is revisiting about 30 products announced at DevDay for their relevance to India. He is also meeting AI startup founders to understand their needs and gather investment ideas.

Before joining OpenAI, Raji founded Statsig, a company focused on experimentation capabilities, particularly for AI. OpenAI acquired Statsig in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion in 2025, after which he became its CTO of applications.

The company’s AI coding agent Codex adoption is growing across Indian startups and large companies, he said. The tool, which began as a developer product, is now used more broadly. Indian last-mile delivery companies have reported positive results, with case studies yet to be published.

Raji said internal adoption of Codex at OpenAI has reached nearly 100 per cent since February, expanding from developers to finance and legal teams. Token usage has increased 17-fold over the past 12 months, he said.

Asked about the impact on entry-level jobs, Raji said AI could reshape jobs and skills, much as successive technologies transformed banking. He said it could raise the level of work people do and create new jobs.

Raji said OpenAI had not studied its impact on India’s IT services industry. But he cited substantial internal productivity gains, measured partly by a rise in engineering pull requests. AI, he said, lets smaller teams with fewer resources build products.

On privacy, Raji said OpenAI offers first-party guarantees for data shared with it. Its enterprise API offerings include zero data retention, and a private cloud announced at DevDay will keep inference private.