India key to Anthropic's global strategy and AI playbooks: Irina Ghose

India is core to Anthropic’s strategy, not only as a market for its artificial intelligence (AI) products but also as a place from which the US-based AI company expects to build playbooks that can be taken to other markets, according to Irina Ghose, managing director, Anthropic India.

“India is very core to everything that we're building across from here, not just for what we serve for the people who are consuming here but also what we learn from here, create the playbook and ensure that it's serving the rest of the global good as well,” Ghose said during a fireside chat at the Global Fintech Fest 2026.

Ghose said Indian developers, both at large IT services companies and in the startup ecosystem, have surprised the company with their high levels of “tech intensity” and willingness to experiment with new AI models and features.

“They are forever experimenting and we've always found that as soon as any model, any feature, any point of view comes across from us, they're the first ones who are kind of taking any of these in their hands and giving us feedback,” she said.

Their ingenuity and willingness to experiment are also allowing companies to respond faster to the rapid pace at which AI models are evolving, she said.

The growing importance of India comes as enterprise adoption of AI is moving beyond the experimentation phase, Ghose said.

According to her, there has been a marked shift in enterprise conversations over the past nine months compared with a couple of years ago, when companies were largely asking what they could do with AI and experimenting with potential applications. That has changed significantly. One of the reasons for that is the dramatic rise in validations and outcomes.

Ghose said the intent among companies in banking, financial services, insurance and healthcare is increasingly to deploy AI in areas where it can make a “material difference”.

She said several of these use cases are now in mature stages of evaluation, with enterprises investing ahead of the curve and looking at AI applications for employees as well as customers.

On skilling and how organisations are looking at talent, she said that there is now a greater emphasis on judgement and problem-solving as technology takes over more routine work.

“I think what is valued very much in today's world is, from an overall skill set, is the person curious, is the person willing to let go of what they knew and be very curious to embrace what they don't know,” she said.

According to Ghose, people are increasingly looking to work with organisations that can help them build higher levels of capability. AI, meanwhile, is compressing some of the routine work traditionally done by employees.

She said employees working in AI-led organisations have an opportunity to demonstrate these higher-level capabilities and learn alongside AI systems. In sectors such as banking and fintech, this could mean using human problem-solving skills to define what a good outcome should look like and then working with an AI model to achieve it.

On data localisation and privacy, Ghose said the need to have data reside within national boundaries has been an industry requirement. AI deployments need to incorporate security, privacy and appropriate governance, she added.

“For us in Anthropic frankly, we consider safety and capability, two sides of the same coin,” she said, adding that the company wants to work with customers, regulators and the broader ecosystem.