Wednesday, July 15, 2026 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Beyond generics: $731 mn PE funding fuels India's pharma innovation push

Beyond generics: $731 mn PE funding fuels India's pharma innovation push

India's pharmaceutical sector is beginning to shift from manufacturing generics to developing novel medicines, backed by rising private investment, stronger research and policy support

Pharma, chinese labs, research, experiment, science

India's pharmaceutical industry is expanding beyond generics as biotech startups, private capital and novel drug discovery gain momentum, says a BCG-HealthKois report. (Image: Bloomberg)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has long been known as the world's pharmacy, supplying affordable generic medicines across the globe. Now, the country's pharmaceutical industry is increasingly investing in discovering new medicines, developing advanced therapies, and taking India-origin science to global markets instead of simply manufacturing drugs discovered elsewhere, according to a report released by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and HealthKois on Wednesday.
 
The report, titled Built on Scale, Turning to Science: India's Pharma and Life Sciences Innovation Opportunity, says this transition is being driven by rising private investment, a growing biotech ecosystem and a stronger focus on scientific innovation. Based on over 30 interviews with founders, executives, and investors, along with patent, venture capital, and pipeline data, it finds Indian companies are steadily moving beyond generics to develop and license original medicines globally.
 

A visible shift in momentum

Government data shows India is the largest global supplier of generic medicines, accounting for around 20 per cent of global supply, manufacturing about 60,000 generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories.
 
According to the report, private equity and venture capital investment in pharmaceutical innovation has more than doubled over the past five years, reaching $731 million in FY26. At the same time, the number of biotech startups has increased from around 1,500 a decade ago to roughly 2,400 today, while the country's drug discovery pipeline has expanded to more than 1,095 programmes across 195 companies. India-origin pharmaceutical patent families have also climbed sharply, from about 716 in 2015 to nearly 3,000 in 2024, lifting India's share of global pharmaceutical patents from around 3 to 4 per cent to about 10 per cent.
 
"This shift is qualitative, not just quantitative," it notes, pointing out that Indian companies are increasingly moving beyond generics and biosimilars to originate novel medicines, license intellectual property globally and compete on scientific innovation rather than manufacturing efficiency alone.

Also Read

hospitality sector, hotels

India's first ISP data: Hotels, retail drive services growth in April

Zomato

Explained: The Zomato price-parity case and why restaurants oppose it

While ethanol production capacity has rapidly expanded to around 19-19.9 billion litres per year, demand for E20 blended fuel is estimated at only about 11 billion litres in the current ethanol year that began last November

Govt explains E20 pricing, but transparency and tax relief remain unclear

Online shopping

95% of Indian listed firms use dark patterns: How regulators are responding

TCS

TCS launches Nvidia-backed AI solutions lab to speed industrial automation

 
According to the report, more than 10 novel drug assets have emerged from India during the past decade. These include first-in-class therapies, indigenous CAR-T treatments and AI-discovered molecules that are beginning to attract international interest.
 
Infographic created using ChatGPT
 

Global deals signal growing confidence

Among the biggest examples cited in the report is Glenmark's agreement with AbbVie, which included an upfront payment of $700 million and milestone payments worth up to $1.2 billion. The report describes it as one of the largest licensing transactions involving an India-origin molecule.
 
Other examples include ImmunoACT's partnership with Cipla to commercialise its indigenous CAR-T therapy in Africa, Peptris licensing India's first AI-discovered drug candidate, and Orchid Pharma's Enmetazobactam becoming the first India-invented antibiotic approved by the US FDA. The report also highlights NexCAR19, India's first indigenous CAR-T therapy, priced at about one-tenth of imported alternatives.

Forces driving the shift

The report attributes the shift to four factors: higher government support for research, stronger academia-industry collaboration, faster regulatory approvals, and growing shared research infrastructure. It cites initiatives such as the National Biopharma Mission, BIRAC programmes, Genome Valley, C-CAMP and BIRSA 101 as examples of an ecosystem beginning to support innovation from laboratory to market.

The biggest hurdles remain

The report says India's innovation ecosystem is still at an early stage. Annual pharmaceutical R&D spending stands at $2-3 billion, compared with $70-75 billion in the US. Although India accounts for nearly 15 per cent of the global disease burden, it conducts only around 4 per cent of global clinical trials. It also points to a shortage of specialist investors, noting that only 10-15 per cent of Indian venture capital firms have deep pharma expertise compared with about 60 per cent in the US.
 
The report suggests India has reached an important turning point. The ingredients needed to build a globally competitive innovation ecosystem are beginning to fall into place, supported by increasing private investment, policy initiatives and a stronger research ecosystem. However, it warns that turning this momentum into lasting success will require deeper investment in science, stronger clinical research and better access to specialist capital.

More From This Section

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders

Instamart, HPCL launch India's first on-demand LPG delivery service

groww

Groww Q1 results: Net profit jumps 94.3% to ₹735 crore, revenue rises 66%

real estate technology India, BIM construction India, 3D printing real estate, modular construction India, Mivan shuttering, green building India, construction tech capex, Signature Global, Rustomjee, Anarock

Signature Global net debt doubles to ₹390 cr in Q1, pre-sales down 25%

J&K Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank

J&K Bank plans to sell 0.5% stake in PNB MetLife for ₹120.1 crore

Artificial intelligence

As AI becomes a gatekeeper, can India Inc influence what it recommends?

Topics : BS Web Reports Health with BS Private equity (PE) investments Pharmaceutical companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVETech Mahindra Q1 Results PreviewStocks to Watch TodayUS India TariffNifty OutlookQ1 Results TodayKusumgar IPO ListingSchengen ShuffleTechnology NewsPersonal Finance