'India remains long-term market for Singapore's Temasek despite volatility'

India remains an important long-term market for Singapore's global investor Temasek Holdings, despite the near-term pressures, a top company official has said here.

"While near-term equity volatility and energy-related pressures may persist, we are constructive on the country's structural growth outlook -- supported by its large consumer market, infrastructure development, and growing middle class," Temasek said in a briefing on its latest financial performance on Wednesday.

The state investor said its focus is on capturing opportunities in sectors such as consumer, financial services, and healthcare, where underlying structural growth trends remain strong in India.

"India has done very well for us, although the last year has been challenging because of exchange rate volatility," said Temasek Chief Executive Officer Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara in a video address.

More than 40 per cent of Temasek's portfolio is made up of Singapore-based companies, including DBS, Singtel and Singapore Airlines -- all three of which have strong interests in India such as a wholly owned subsidiary bank in India, a Singapore Airlines partnership with Tata Group in Air India and Singtel having links with telecommunication sector, including Bharti Airtel.

Key divestments by Temasek include the sale of Dutch company Axia Vegetable Seeds and Schneider Electric India.

Amid global uncertainties arising from the Iran war, the 2026 growth was slower than the 11.9 per cent increase from 2024 to 2025. Its net portfolio value last year was SGD 469 billion on a mark-to-market basis. Comparatively, Temasek's net portfolio value increased 10.5 per cent from a year ago to hit SGD518 billion as of March 31 this year.