L&T Energy signs long-term green ammonia supply deal with Japan's ITOCHU
L&T Energy GreenTech will supply green ammonia, a key fuel option to decarbonise the shipping sector, from its proposed production facility in the western Indian state of Gujarat
Listen to This Article
Indian infrastructure giant Larsen and Toubro said on Wednesday that its green energy unit has signed an agreement with Japanese trading firm ITOCHU Corp for the long-term supply of 300,000 tonnes of green ammonia per annum.
L&T Energy GreenTech will supply green ammonia, a key fuel option to decarbonise the shipping sector, from its proposed production facility in the western Indian state of Gujarat.
ITOCHU aims to develop a global green ammonia supply ecosystem across crucial maritime trade routes, including Singapore.
Indian companies are increasingly winning orders to supply green ammonia to countries including South Korea and Japan.
India aims to produce about 5 million tons of green hydrogen and its derivatives, such as green ammonia, by 2030 through state subsidies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 12:30 PM IST