India's merchandise exports likely to grow 28.7% in Q3: Exim Bank

Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) expects India’s merchandise exports to expand 28.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter (October-December) of the current financial year 2026-27 (FY27) to $141.8 billion, citing a diversified export basket and markets, new trade agreements and an improving global growth outlook.

The state-owned bank said non-oil exports are expected to reach $120.3 billion during Q3, reflecting 21.9 per cent YoY growth. Non-oil and non-gems and jewellery exports are projected at $106.4 billion, with YoY growth of 16.2 per cent during the same quarter.

Amid global uncertainties and supply chain realignments, the bank sees continued market and product diversification, opportunities from recent trade agreements and continued demand in major export destinations as key drivers of the country’s export growth. “India’s positive export outlook is also likely to be supported by an improving global and domestic growth outlook, strong investment activity, and exchange rate movements,” India Exim Bank added.

However, tighter global monetary policy and evolving trade regulations remain downside risks to export growth, according to the bank.

According to data released by the commerce department, exports in September this year increased 23 per cent to $44.4 billion, and the trade deficit narrowed to $30.21 billion from $33 billion a year ago. Notably, the country's imports rose 8 per cent to $74.61 billion during the month.

During April-September this financial year, exports jumped 18.51 per cent to $259.89 billion, and imports climbed 16.31 per cent to $437.53 billion. China was the largest trading partner during the period, with merchandise trade rising 29 per cent to $91.8 billion. Exports to China rose 36 per cent YoY to $11.4 billion, while imports grew 27.8 per cent to $80.4 billion.