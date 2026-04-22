India set to be Flix's largest market by 2030 in passenger volumes

India is set to become the largest market for global bus network operator Flix by 2030 in terms of passenger volumes due to rising demand, its chief commercial officer Max Zeumer told Business Standard on Wednesday.

Europe currently remains the largest market for Flix. Its model differs from traditional operators and aggregators like redBus. Under Flix's model, local partners own and operate the buses, while the company manages network planning, pricing, ticketing, and marketing.

“By 2030, India will become the largest country for Flix globally in terms of passenger volume,” Zeumer said, adding that “we had 99 million passengers that travelled through Flix globally in 2025.”

Since entering India in February 2024, FlixBus has expanded rapidly through a phased rollout, starting in the north and moving into southern and western markets, with Zeumer noting that the company now operates over 125 lines, connects more than 320 cities through over 1,800 stops, and works with more than 60 local small and medium fleet partners.

“This summer alone, Flix is targeting a 30 per cent expansion of its network,” he said, underscoring the pace at which the company is adding routes and capacity.

The company’s growth ambitions, however, are closely tied to access to public infrastructure, particularly inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs).

"At Flix, we see significant demand for reliable, tech-enabled intercity bus travel in India. However, the ability to further scale high-quality services is closely linked to access to formal terminal infrastructure. Today, many private operators operate without access to state-run bus terminals, which directly impacts passenger convenience and network efficiency," he said.

In several cities, much of the existing terminal infrastructure also remains underutilised, demonstrating a clear opportunity to better leverage these assets through more open and integrated access, he noted.

"Enabling private participation not only improves utilisation and passenger experience, but also creates a foundation for future-ready infrastructure — including shared facilities such as EV charging," he said.

Delhi, he said, has demonstrated what the right approach looks like by opening ISBT access to private buses. This improves convenience for passengers while also generating incremental revenue for the state. "This is a clear, scalable model that other states should adopt to modernise intercity mobility," he noted.

FlixBus’s India journey began with a relatively modest network of 46 cities and 59 stops but has since expanded significantly, reflecting a hub-led strategy anchored initially around Delhi and later extended to Bengaluru, Pune, and other regions, alongside partnerships with companies such as Ashok Leyland and Vertelo to strengthen supply and explore electric mobility.

While its fleet size remains small in absolute terms in a highly fragmented market dominated by state transport undertakings and private operators, the company is betting on its centralised network design and dynamic pricing model, similar to airlines, to scale demand and standardise service quality across markets.