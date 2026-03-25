India start-ups raise $9.1 billion funding as focus shifts to execution

The report, titled “Momentum to Maturity: India’s Start-up Ecosystem at a Strategic Inflection Point – Indian Tech Start-up Report 2025,” highlights structural shifts shaping the sector’s next phase of growth.

DeepTech is emerging as a defining pillar of India’s innovation trajectory. India now hosts over 4,200 DeepTech start-ups, including more than 550 founded in 2025 alone. In 2025, DeepTech start-ups raised $2.3 billion in funding, up 37 per cent year-on-year, signalling sustained investor confidence despite a more selective capital environment.

AI remains the central driver of DeepTech growth. It accounts for 84 per cent of DeepTech start-ups and 91 per cent of funding, and is increasingly embedded across industries and enterprise applications.

Rajesh Nambiar, president, NASSCOM, said India’s start-up ecosystem is entering a more disciplined phase of growth, with AI at the centre as core infrastructure for the next innovation cycle. He said this signals growing global confidence in India’s ability to build, deploy, and commercialise AI at scale across sectors such as enterprise software, cybersecurity, defence, and industrial systems. The next phase, he added, will depend on translating AI innovation into market adoption, intellectual property, and globally competitive platforms.

In line with global trends, venture capital in India is prioritising validated business models, clear monetisation pathways, and execution capability. Funding discipline has strengthened, even as entrepreneurial depth remains robust. About 74 per cent of deal activity is concentrated in Seed and Early stages, underscoring the strength of the innovation pipeline.

Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov, said India has proven its ability to create start-ups at scale. The key challenge now is converting innovation into sustainable, revenue-backed growth. Capital is returning, he said, but is rewarding execution, customer validation, and repeatable value creation.

India has an estimated 31,000–34,000 start-ups. New venture formation is increasingly concentrated in established hubs and proven sectors, reflecting investor preference for infrastructure, talent density, and faster commercialisation.

The ecosystem recorded over 140 technology M&A deals in 2025, nearly double 2024 levels. Indian corporates accounted for about 36 per cent of activity, highlighting a rise in capability-led acquisitions. Patent filings by start-ups have risen about 68 per cent since 2020–21, pointing to growing productisation and intellectual property creation.