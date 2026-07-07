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India to become Seiko's third-largest market globally by the end of 2026

Japanese watchmaker Seiko expects India to become its third-largest market by the end of 2026, driven by robust demand and rapid growth in the country's premium watch segment

(L-R) Niladri Mazumder, President and COO of SEIKO India & Tatsuya Asami, Director & Senior Vice President, Grand Seiko Global Division, Seiko Watch Corporation

(L-R) Niladri Mazumder, President and COO of SEIKO India & Tatsuya Asami, Director & Senior Vice President, Grand Seiko Global Division, Seiko Watch Corporation

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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India is set to become the third-largest market for Japanese watchmaker Seiko in 2026, as the country is the fastest-growing market.
 
Currently, India is the watchmaker's fourth-largest market after Japan, US and Europe. “We are already the fourth largest… Our objective is to do well amongst ourselves and justify the potential that is there in this country,” Niladri Mazumdar, president and chief operating officer at Seiko India, told Business Standard in an interview.
 
However, India ranks in the top 10 for Grand Seiko, its luxury watch brand.
 
The company opened its second Grand Seiko Salon in Bengaluru on Tuesday, making it the fourth store across the country. 
 

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The firm will open a couple of stores in the top seven to eight cities of the country, Mazumdar said. The biggest pain point when it comes to expansion is that the Indian market doesn’t offer much retail infrastructure to sell luxury items, he pointed out. “We have all the brands. I think the time has come for brands to invest and give the Indian consumer the same experience and products they get around the world,” he said.
 
On growing competition emerging in the luxury watch space in India, Tatsuya Asami, director and senior vice president of the Grand Seiko global division said, “Many people like the emotional value of the grand Seiko of Japan. This is a very important point for us, compared to the European brands in the Indian market.”
 
“Last year as a company (in India) we grew by 162 per cent and in the last five years, our CAGR (compound annual growth rate) has been 56 per cent,” he said.
 
Mazumdar attributed the rise in demand for luxury watches due to change in mindset after Covid-19, as customers chose not to wait before splurging. Another reason is that Indians are realising that the best products are now available in the country itself and they don’t have to travel overseas to buy them. Also, the service for these products is available in the country, he said.

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Topics : luxury watches premium watch Bengaluru

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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