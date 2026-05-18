India to emerge as key global production, export hub for Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor India has lined up a capital expenditure of ₹7,500 crore in FY27, with one primary focus being Chennai unit upgradation to support overall production efficiency. A source said that India will be the third country to have 1 million units of production capacity, after South Korea and the United States. At present, the Chennai and Talegaon plants provide a consolidated annual production capacity of 994,000 units and are poised to scale up to 1.074 million by 2028. This will further be expanded to 1.1 million by 2030.

The company's share of exports from India has also been increasing over the years, moving up from 22 per cent of total revenue in FY25 to 26 per cent in FY26.

“During this financial year, we shall be introducing two completely new nameplates. Both these launches are expected to meaningfully boost our volumes and act as powerful catalysts for our next phase of growth. The upcoming two new models will be manufactured at our Chennai plant," said Tarun Garg, managing director and chief executive officer, Hyundai Motor India, in an investor call.

"The company management gave guidance of 8-10 per cent growth in both domestic and export markets for FY27F, driven by new launches — a compact E-SUV targeting the mass market and a new internal combustion engine (ICE) mid-size SUV. It also plans to expand capacity by 15 per cent, or 150,000 units, over FY26-28 to support new launches," said a report by InCred Equities.

Hyundai’s deep localisation has strengthened India’s supply chain, achieving 82 per cent average localisation. The localisation strategy also includes increasing local manufacturing to reduce costs and improve competitiveness. The company said it is committed to local manufacturing and supply-chain development, which will enhance affordability, accelerate scale, and reinforce its long-term commitment to India.

"We will continue to focus on proactive cost optimisation measures, including localisation and value-engineering efforts. We are also leveraging AI across our operations and have a clear AI roadmap in place, aimed at unlocking opportunities across manufacturing efficiency, quality enhancement, supply-chain optimisation, and enhanced customer experience, among others,” Garg added.