₹1.65 trillion investment seen in India's transmission infra: Godrej
India's transmission infrastructure may see Rs 1.65 lakh crore investments over three years, creating significant EPC opportunities across substations, railways and renewables
Nandini Keshari New Delhi
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Around Rs 1.65 trillion worth of investments are expected in the transmission infrastructure sector over the next three years in India, creating major business opportunities for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies, according to Raghavendra Mirji, business head and executive vice president, energy solutions business, Godrej Enterprises Group.