IndiaFirst Life is not likely to see drop in headcount from AI adoption

“Using AI, employees will be able to do more sales than what they were doing earlier. In the back end, there will be an overlap period and we don’t expect any dramatic changes to reduce this year. In the medium term, we will either redeploy them into something different. We will have new business processing, will have more complex proposals and can deploy employees there or upskill them,” Gandhi said.

Separately, the company said that after getting regulatory approval for the stake acquisition by BNP Paribas Cardif in the insurer and after the new shareholder structure is in place, IndiaFirst Life is likely to revisit its Initial Public Offer (IPO) plans. The plans have not been shelved, and the company intends to list when market and business conditions are appropriate.

The insurer is also making investments in technology, including its partnership with Salesforce, with an aim to improve productivity across distribution channels rather than being focused on any one channel. It is also stepping up the use of AI across underwriting, sales, customer service, training, recruitment, calling and email automation. While immediate benefits are expected in customer service, the larger long-term gains are expected to come from improved sales productivity.

The insurer on Thursday also announced that it has selected Salesforce’s Agentforce to advance its enterprise-wide AI transformation. It will embed trusted AI agents into critical processes to improve sales, streamline operations and enhance customer experience.

Along with AI, the insurer is shifting a significant amount of operational work from outsourcing to insourcing by setting up a centre of excellence. The move is expected to generate savings partly by eliminating the GST cost incurred on vendor services, while also improving control and operational efficiency. The company is also setting up a centre of excellence in Jaipur, which is expected to go live in the next one to two months. IT-related operational expenditure currently accounts for about 5 per cent of total operational expenditure, with spending on both AI and cybersecurity increasing.

In July, BNP Paribas Cardif said it would acquire a 26 per cent stake in IndiaFirst Life Insurance from Warburg Pincus, subject to regulatory approvals. After completion of the transaction, IndiaFirst Life's shareholding will comprise Bank of Baroda's 65 per cent stake, BNP Paribas Cardif's 26 per cent stake and Union Bank of India's 9 per cent stake.

Gandhi said, “Once we get regulatory approval on the BNP Paribas Cardif stake acquisition, we will sit with our new shareholders one more time and decide the timing for the IPO and file DRHP again. IPO plans have not been shelved, it has just been deferred.”

He also said that Cardif is a strategic investor and could bring access to global partnerships, technology and data capabilities. However, discussions on specific partnerships with banks have not yet begun and are likely to start after the shareholding transition and board induction.

He also said that even as the company is focusing on its agency channel, it will be a bank-led multi-distribution channel organisation. The agency channel will continue to expand alongside bancassurance rather than replacing it. Bancassurance currently accounts for about 60-70 per cent of business, while the agency channel contributes around 15-20 per cent.