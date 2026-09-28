IEX subsidiary Indian Coal Exchange applies for coal exchange licence

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), an electricity exchange, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Indian Coal Exchange Limited, has applied for a licence with the Coal Controller Organisation (CCO) for a coal exchange.

“Indian Coal Exchange will be a physical delivery-based coal trading exchange, providing an organised, transparent and technology-enabled marketplace for coal trading in accordance with the Coal Exchange Rules, 2026,” the company said in a statement.

Indian Coal Exchange Limited was incorporated by IEX on June 1, 2026, with an authorised share capital of Rs 100 crore, which will now pave the way for the group’s entry into the coal market.

Once the licence is granted, Indian Coal Exchange will bring buyers and sellers together on a single platform and facilitate trades at designated delivery points, the statement said. It added that the platform will enable “efficient price discovery and wider market access.”

Complementing IEX’s electricity market business and the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), Indian Coal Exchange will further broaden the group’s energy market offerings across the energy value chain, the statement said.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2025, introduced the concept of a Mineral Exchange and empowered the Central Government to promote transparent and efficient trading of minerals, including coal and its processed forms. Following this, the Coal Exchange Rules, 2026, were published by the Ministry of Coal on June 4, 2026.

CCO has been designated as the authority responsible for registering and regulating coal exchanges. The licence for coal trading on the exchange will be granted for a period of 25 years. The Coal Exchange will enable captive and commercial miners and consumers to enter into delivery-based contracts.

The introduction of Coal Exchanges also marks a paradigm shift in coal marketing by moving from the traditional “one-to-many” sales model to a competitive “many-to-many” trading platform.

The government believes that the exchange will “enable transparent and market-driven price discovery, improve efficiency, and provide coal producers, including commercial and captive miners, with easier access to a wider pool of buyers.”