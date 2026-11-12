Indian firms must step up acquisitions to boost innovation: Gopalakrishnan

When do you think more awardees will be from Indian universities and research institutes, unlike now, when scientists and professors work in foreign universities?

Science is a global thing, and people move around or take sabbaticals to go to another laboratory. That is why we have opened it up to people of Indian origin anywhere in the world. We want to recognise the best of science done by people of Indian origin or people doing work on India. That is also equally important, and so we are recognising them so they become an inspiration for Indians.

How do they make research in India more productive?

So one of the programmes that we have started in the last two years is the Infosys Prize Sabbatical programme, where these prize recipients spend a month in India at a laboratory which is of interest to them. And in that way, we will bring best practices from other parts of the world, set up collaborations and hopefully make some contribution to research in India. Best practices would mean productivity improvement, use of tools, and automating research and experimental work.

Is it because of the chasm that exists between foreign and Indian universities?

It is not a big chasm. After Independence, India's focus was on creating world-class education. And I believe we have been successful through the IIT system. Then our focus shifted to research, where, in terms of the number of papers and citation index, India probably will be in the top five. The third phase is translational research. And the fourth is commercial products and technologies. So the focus right now has shifted to creating translational capabilities and products and technology. The immediate impact of this is on the startup side. It all depends on the amount of money that goes into translational research, which was not a focus for anybody. Now that the focus has shifted, there will be professors who will take ideas from the laboratory to the market. So I'm very optimistic that we will have products and technologies coming out of India.

Where are we on the translational research path?

The number of deep-tech startups has gone up to 4,500 from 450. I would like to see it go up to 45,000 in the next 10 years. We need to continue funding this. The problem with translational research is that the funding requirement is significantly higher, especially higher-risk funding. While our established companies spend less than 1 per cent on research, it should go up to 3 per cent, and I think it will happen.

Why is there a sense of risk aversion among private companies when it comes to investing more in research?