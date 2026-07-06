Indian firms remain cautious on AI M&A: Rothschild & Co's Aalok Shah

What is the total value of deals you advise on annually in India? Has that grown over the years?

If you look at 2025 alone, we would have advised on transactions worth around $5 billion in India. That number has been increasing over the years because we have started working on larger transactions. For example, the $3 billion JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals deal and the $1.4 billion Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages transaction are recent examples where we have moved into the billion-dollar-plus category.

Earlier, our focus was more on mid-market deals in the $100 million to $500 million range. Over the past few years, however, we have increasingly advised on larger transactions as well.

Will billion-dollar deals become a bigger focus going ahead?

Not necessarily. Our objective is to operate across the entire spectrum, just as we do globally. We do not want to focus only on mid-market transactions or only on large deals. Some of our peers concentrate exclusively on large transactions. The challenge with that approach is that we are currently seeing a slowdown in some large-deal activity.

In technology, for example, large deals have slowed because of the disruption caused by AI. Buyers are becoming more cautious. Similarly, in financial services, valuation corrections have led to slower deal activity.

What will be your focus in the technology sector over the next one to two years?

From a technology perspective, our primary focus will continue to be on large M&A transactions, both buy-side and sell-side, particularly deals valued at $500 million and above.

We are actively tracking potential acquisition targets, their shareholders, and prospective buyers. We also believe that the profile of buyers will evolve over the next few years, with more strategic buyers from the Far East and Europe becoming active in India. That will remain our key focus on the M&A side.

The second area is working with fast-growing Indian companies that require growth capital. We expect to continue advising on private capital raises in the $100 million to $300 million range.

The third area is new-age technology companies that typically require $50 million to $100 million of funding. Here, we are more selective because we have to identify the companies with the greatest potential to succeed.

Across these areas, we are maintaining a focused coverage model. We continue to track the companies we believe will come to market over the next two years, engage with their shareholders and potential acquirers, and stay closely involved so that we are well positioned to advise them on future fundraising or strategic transactions.

Is AI also driving up valuations in M&A?

The larger transformational acquisitions that have taken place recently are not AI acquisitions. They are strategic acquisitions. Indian companies have not yet made acquisitions of significant AI companies. Globally, however, companies have been very active.

For example, Accenture acquired Faculty for around $1 billion, even though the company’s revenue was only about $70 million. That illustrates the premium global companies are willing to pay for AI capabilities.

There are companies in India trying to follow the approach adopted by large global players, but overall Indian corporates remain conservative.

How significant is India within Rothschild globally?

From a strategic perspective, India is extremely important for us. Unlike some other global investment banks that report through regional headquarters, we moved away from that model many years ago. I report directly to the global chief executive officer of our business. The decision was made because India was considered strategically important enough to operate independently rather than under a regional structure.

India’s importance has increased because our global clients increasingly want to understand what is happening here. They are looking either to enter India through acquisitions or, if they are selling businesses globally, they want Indian buyers to participate in those processes. That was not the case several years ago.

Similarly, Indian mid-market companies are becoming increasingly active in overseas acquisitions. For example, we advised Anupam Rasayan on its $150 million acquisition in the US, among many others. Outbound M&A by Indian companies has clearly increased.

India has also become an important source of revenue for the global business, and our contribution continues to grow year after year. Looking ahead, the opportunity is even larger. We increasingly advise global companies on listing their Indian businesses. We are currently working with Coca-Cola on listing its India business and are also advising two global automobile companies on listing their Indian subsidiaries.

In these transactions, we act as initial public offering (IPO) advisors rather than bookrunning lead managers. We help clients select the syndicate, evaluate the strengths of different banks, develop the equity story, determine valuation, and advise on anchor-investor strategy. We continue to see major growth in India for IPO advisory offerings.

How has AI changed deal-making in the technology sector? Has it altered M&A trends in India?

AI has had both a positive and a negative impact. On the negative side, there has definitely been disruption in the lower-end technology services segment. M&A activity in that space has slowed because buyers, particularly private equity (PE) sponsors, are finding it difficult to underwrite the long-term impact of AI on these businesses.

In recent years, many sponsors acquired technology-services platforms with the intention of consolidating them and eventually exiting through a listing or sale. Now, many of them have paused new acquisitions because there is uncertainty around how AI will affect the business models and future growth of these companies.

However, strategic buyers continue to be active. Companies such as Persistent Systems, Coforge, and Wipro are still making acquisitions. Their focus is more targeted: they are looking for specific geographies, customer relationships, or capabilities rather than pursuing acquisitions simply for scale.

Do you see AI increasing PE interest in the sector?

Today, many sponsors are focused on preparing those businesses for exit rather than making fresh acquisitions. They are finding it difficult to identify buyers for some of these companies. As I mentioned earlier, financial sponsors are finding it challenging to underwrite an exit thesis for general technology services companies because of the uncertainty around AI’s impact on their future growth.

Companies with specialised capabilities — for example, those focused on healthcare, healthcare revenue-cycle management, or a specific vertical — continue to attract investor interest.

These businesses are less vulnerable to AI disruption because AI acts more as an enabler than a replacement. Their customers, such as hospitals and diagnostic providers, are not replacing service providers with AI. Instead, these companies are embedding AI into their offerings to improve efficiency.

Going forward, it will become increasingly difficult for a generalist technology services company serving multiple verticals to attract sponsor interest. Businesses with deep expertise in a specific sector will continue to see investment.

You mentioned that Indian companies are making strategic acquisitions, but not AI-focused acquisitions. Why is that?

If you look at the AI ecosystem, there are several layers. India’s opportunity is primarily in AI infrastructure — building data centres and compute capacity — and in AI services, where companies use existing AI models to improve efficiency and create new solutions for enterprises.

It is in this AI-services layer that Indian companies are trying to build capabilities. However, valuations in that segment have become quite high. Indian companies are finding it difficult to compete with global buyers, who are willing to pay significant premiums for AI businesses.

US technology companies themselves trade at much higher valuation multiples and have substantial cash reserves. That allows them to acquire AI companies at premium valuations.