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Indian Hotels Company Q4 results: Profit rises 14.7% at ₹645 crore

The company's total expenses also rose to Rs 2,014.91 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,764.26 crore in Q4FY25

IHCl

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 7:24 PM IST

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Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Monday reported a 14.71 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March at Rs 645.43 crore.

The country's largest hospitality player had a net profit of Rs 562.66 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing showed. Its Revenue from Operations increased to Rs 2,765.29 crore during the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26, from Rs 2,425.14 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

However, the company's total expenses also rose to Rs 2,014.91 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,764.26 crore in Q4FY25.

 

The Board of Directors of the company also recommended a dividend of Rs 3.25 per share, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Ankur Dalwani, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, IHCL, said, "IHCL Consolidated clocked a double-digit revenue growth this fiscal, reflective of a broad-based performance - led by RevPAR growth of 9 per cent from same store hotels, 16 per cent in airline and institutional catering, 25 per cent in New Businesses and 22 per cent in management fee".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Hotels Company Q4 Results Hotel industry

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 7:24 PM IST

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