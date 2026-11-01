Indian Oil spends 37% of ₹32,700 crore FY27 capex target in first half

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) achieved 37 per cent of its capital expenditure (capex) target of ₹32,700 crore for the current financial year in the first half ended September 2026. The company's pace of spending assumes significance as it is linked to India's ability to reliably meet rising petrol, diesel and LPG demand.

The company spent ₹12,162 crore in the April-September 2026 period, with a majority of the spending, around ₹9,300 crore, directed at the refining and marketing segments of the business, while ₹1,300 crore was spent on petrochemical projects.

Indian Oil also spent ₹1,306 crore on petrochemical projects, ₹582 crore on building new pipelines, ₹133 crore on natural gas projects, ₹109 crore on research and development, while only ₹121 crore was spent on the exploration and production (E&P) segment during the six-month period.

This capex rate is in contrast to the situation last financial year, when the company, India's largest state-owned refining and marketing company, had spent nearly half, over 47 per cent, of the annual capex target by the end of September.

"These investments are aligned with our long-term strategic roadmap and national energy priorities," Nitin Kumar, Executive Director, Corporate Finance and Treasury at the company, told investors in a conference call. He added that the company is undertaking phase-wise commissioning of process unit utilities and offsite capacities in a structured manner to enable progressive capacity build-up and integration.

Overall, projects entailing investments of ₹1.04 trillion are currently under implementation by Indian Oil. These include two large projects -- the ₹13,805 crore Paraxylene-Purified Terephthalic Acid (PX-PTA) Complex at Paradip Refinery and the ₹3,220 crore New Mundra-Panipat Crude Oil Pipeline -- which have been mechanically completed since July 2026 and are currently under commissioning.

The company also expects to complete three large refinery expansion projects by the end of next month. These include the Panipat Refinery Expansion, which targets increasing capacity from the existing 15 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 25 MTPA, with an approved cost of ₹38,231 crore.

The other two projects include the ₹18,936 crore Gujarat Refinery Expansion, targeting an increase in capacity from 13.7 MTPA to 18 MTPA, and the ₹18,113 crore Barauni Refinery Expansion, which aims to boost capacity from 6 MTPA to 9 MTPA by December 2026.

The company is also spending ₹3,220 crore on setting up a new research and development (R&D) campus at Faridabad in Haryana, and ₹2,949 crore on setting up a polybutadiene rubber plant at Panipat in the state. The company's management also informed on a conference call that it plans to expand renewable energy generation capacity from the existing 259 Gigawatt (GW) to 31 GW over the next five years. For this, IOC would invest between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore as equity contribution in joint ventures incorporated to set up clean energy projects.