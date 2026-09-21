Indian Oil to invest $256 mn for Kochi-Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline

​Indian Oil Corp on Monday said it will invest ₹2,449 crore ($255.6 million) to build ‌and operate a ​natural gas ​pipeline from Kochi, Kerala, ​to Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, in southern India.

The investment comes amid India's broader push ​to expand natural gas ‌infrastructure, improve connectivity and increase the ​share of gas in the country's energy mix as it ‌seeks ​cleaner fuel alternatives.

The ‌424.65-kilometre pipeline will pass ‌through Kochi, Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi and ​will have an overall capacity of 6.84 million standard ​cubic metres per day (MMSCMD), including a common ‌carrier capacity of 1.71 ‌MMSCMD, the company said.