Indian Overseas Bank raises rates on select fixed deposits by 10 bps

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has increased interest rates on select domestic non-callable fixed deposits by 10 basis points (bps), effective June 11, following a decision taken at its Asset-Liability Committee (ALCO) meeting.

The public sector lender has raised the interest rate on one-year non-callable fixed deposits to 6.70 per cent from 6.60 per cent. Deposits with tenures of more than one year and less than two years, excluding the 444-day tenor, will now earn 6.60 per cent, up from 6.50 per cent. The bank has also increased the rate on its 444-day non-callable fixed deposit to 6.75 per cent from 6.65 per cent.

The revised rates apply only to domestic non-callable fixed deposits. Interest rates on regular fixed deposits, non-resident ordinary (NRO) accounts and non-resident external (NRE) term deposits remain unchanged, the bank said.

This comes even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the policy repo rate unchanged in the last three monetary policy reviews. Banks’ lending rates inched up in April on the back of robust loan demand.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent for the third consecutive meeting. “Transmission in the credit market has moderated during March-April with some hardening in deposit and lending rates,” said Sanjay Malhotra, governor, RBI, at the post-monetary policy press conference.

The latest RBI data show that the weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits was 5.77 per cent in April, compared with 6.07 per cent in March.

The data showed that, in response to the cumulative 125-bps reduction in the policy repo rate, the WADTDR on fresh deposits declined by 85 bps, while the rate on outstanding deposits softened by 50 bps over the same period.

Separately, Unity Small Finance Bank said it has raised the interest rate on its 501-day fixed deposits, offering senior citizens 8.30 per cent per annum and general depositors 7.80 per cent per annum on investments made for that tenor. The bank is also offering up to 7 per cent interest on savings account balances above ₹10 lakh, while balances between ₹1 lakh and ₹10 lakh earn 6 per cent per annum.