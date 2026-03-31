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IndiGo appoints former British Airways chief William Walsh as CEO

IndiGo has appointed aviation veteranWilliam Walsh as CEO. The former British Airways chief and current International Air Transport Association (IATA) head will join the airline by August 3

William ‌Walsh

William ‌Walsh (Photo: LinkedIn/William ‌Walsh)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 3:33 PM IST

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IndiGo appointed former British ​Airways ​chief William ‌Walsh as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the airline said on Tuesday.
 
Walsh is currently the Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). His tenure at the global aviation body will end on July 31 and he is expected to join IndiGo no later than August 3.
 
Walsh is widely known in the aviation industry for his leadership roles across several major airlines. He previously served as CEO of British Airways and later as CEO of International Airlines Group (IAG).
 
Earlier in his career, Walsh worked as a pilot and later served as Chief Operating Officer and then CEO of Aer Lingus between 2000 and 2005.
 
 

Focus on growth, strategy

 
As CEO, Walsh will oversee the airline’s overall management and strategic direction. His role will include improving operational performance, expanding the airline’s network and commercial strategy and enhancing customer experience. He will work closely with the board and senior leadership team to guide IndiGo through its next phase of growth.

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Commenting on his appointment, Walsh said he was excited to lead the airline. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead IndiGo. The airline has a strong foundation, a compelling vision and an exceptional reputation,” he said.
 
Walsh added that he looked forward to working with the company’s team to build a culture of excellence, innovation and collaboration while creating sustainable value for stakeholders.
 

IndiGo leadership welcomes appointment

 
Welcoming the appointment, IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said Walsh’s global experience would help guide the airline through its next phase of expansion.
 
“I am thrilled that William will be at the helm of IndiGo. He is an exceptional global aviation leader with a stellar track record of leadership across several airlines,” Mehta said.
 
He added that Walsh’s experience in handling large airline operations and complex global markets would help strengthen IndiGo’s position as it continues to grow in a highly "competitive international aviation environment".
 
IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said the airline was entering a new phase of transformation and expansion. “As we enter a new phase of transformation and growth, I am delighted to welcome Willie to IndiGo,” Bhatia said. 
 
“He brings a rare combination of global perspective, operational expertise, deep industry experience and values-driven leadership.”

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Topics : IndiGo Airlines IndiGo CEO BS Web Reports

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 3:33 PM IST

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