IndiGo cancels flights to six int'l cities due to incredibly high cost

IndiGo on Thursday announced that it was suspending flights to six international destinations — Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Siem Reap — between July and September due to traditionally softer demand in the upcoming quarter and an “incredibly challenging cost environment”.

The West Asia conflict — which started when Israel and the US conducted military strikes on Iran on February 28 — has significantly pushed up global crude oil prices and accelerated rupee depreciation.

Indian airlines are particularly vulnerable to rupee depreciation because a large share of their expenses, including aircraft leases, maintenance, and part of fuel purchases, is dollar-den­o­m­inated, while most revenue is ear­ned in rupees. Fuel also remains the single-largest expense item for airlines and typically accounts for around 40 per cent of operating costs.

IndiGo, in a statement on Thursday, said: “In view of a traditionally softer demand in the upcoming quarter and an incredibly challenging cost environment, IndiGo has decided to make temporary adjustments to a limited segment of its international network, including temporary suspension of operations to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong and Shanghai starting July 1, and Siem Reap effective July 3, until September 30.”

“IndiGo will resume bookings for all the impacted services starting October 1; however, should the environment become favourable, IndiGo stands prepared to reinstate these services earlier than scheduled, in appropriate lead time,” it added.

Despite this curtailment, India’s largest airline said it has “managed to retain” majority of its international operations, which now stands at over 1,800 weekly international flights.

"These measured changes are designed to align capacity with current market conditions and demand trends, while ensuring the airline maintains reliability and network integrity across its global destinations," the airline mentioned.

IndiGo airline, formally known as InterGlobe Aviation, had on May 29 posted a consolidated net loss of ₹2,536.9 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26), hurt by sharp foreign exchange (forex) losses, elevated ATF prices, and flight cancellations due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The airline had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,067.5 crore in the year-ago period.