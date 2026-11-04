IndiGo in talks with Brazilian planemaker Embraer to buy 100 jets

India's largest airline IndiGo is in talks to buy 100 Embraer regional jets, with the option for about 50 more, ​three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, in what ​could be one of the largest orders placed with the Brazilian planemaker.

The discussions are ‌at an early stage and a deal is not guaranteed, they said on condition of anonymity, adding that the aircraft model has not been finalised and the amount ordered could change.

Any deliveries would likely begin from 2030 at the earliest, two of the people said.

The number of planes under discussion is being reported for the first time.

IndiGo and Embraer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A successful sale of 100 jets could be worth billions of dollars at list prices, though discounts are common in such deals.

Embraer has been marketing its regional jets to Indian airlines and this year signed a non-binding pact with Adani Defence & ‌Aerospace to explore a final assembly line in India for its older-generation E175-E1 jets, which can seat up to 88 passengers.

It also makes the larger E190-E2 and E195-E2 jets, which have newer, more fuel-efficient engines and can seat up to 114 and 146 passengers respectively.

A BOOST FOR EMBRAER

A successful sale would be a major win for Embraer in the world's third-largest domestic aviation market, where airlines are expanding their fleets to tap long-term demand for air travel.

Star Air, a small regional ​carrier, is currently the only Indian airline to operate Embraer jets.

Embraer Chief Executive Francisco Gomes Neto told Reuters ‌in March that the India assembly line plan hinged on orders for at least 200 aircraft, and that jets assembled in India could be delivered from 2028 if orders were ​secured by ‌the end of this year.

An Embraer order could allow IndiGo to increase its number of routes to ‌regional areas as well as replace some of its ATR turboprops, allowing it to offer more seats on existing routes.

IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh, who took charge in August, has said IndiGo ‌will ​expand long-haul flying ​without compromising its low-cost short-haul business, and it plans to grow its fleet to around 600 aircraft by 2030 from 442 as of September. Its fleet is mostly Airbus ‌narrowbody jets, but it ​also has 44 ATR turboprops.