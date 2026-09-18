IndiGo increases fares for excess baggage, infant ticket, priority services
IndiGo passengers carrying more luggage than their permitted baggage allowance will now have to pay ₹800 for every additional kilogram
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
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Domestic airline IndiGo has revised charges for several optional and special services, making some add-on facilities more expensive for passengers.
The changes cover excess baggage, infant tickets, travel arrangements for unaccompanied minors and the airline’s Fast Forward priority service, as per reports.
According to IndiGo, passengers carrying more luggage than their permitted baggage allowance will now have to pay ₹800 for every additional kilogram, up from ₹700 per kg earlier.
The carrier has also revised the charges for infants aged between three days and two years. The pre-booking charge for an infant ticket has increased to ₹2,250 from ₹2,000, while the fee for booking an infant ticket at the airport counter is now ₹3,000, up from ₹2,500 earlier.
Infants continue to travel without an assigned seat, but a ticket is required.
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Moreover, IndiGo has also revised the fare for children travelling without an accompanying adult. The airline’s unaccompanied minor service for domestic journeys will now cost ₹5,999 for children aged between five and 12 years, up from ₹5,000 earlier.
For international travel, the unaccompanied minor service has been revised to ₹12,999.
Passengers opting for priority services will also pay more now.
IndiGo’s Fast Forward service, which provides priority check-in and boarding, will now cost ₹650, up from ₹500 earlier. The charge for Fast Forward on international flights is ₹850 per sector.
The airline has also increased the cost of a travel certificate to ₹300 from ₹200.
The revised charges are separate from the airline’s standard ticket fare and baggage allowance and apply to the respective optional services.
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Topics : IndiGo InterGlobe Aviation flight fares
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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 8:57 AM IST