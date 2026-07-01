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IndiGo launches 'Lite' fare option for passengers with only cabin luggage

IndiGo said the entry-level offering is aimed at passengers who do not require checked baggage, allowing them to pay only for the services they useIndiGo on Wednesday launched a new fare option, 'Indi

Indigo

IndiGo Lite Fare will be available for booking on the airline’s direct channels, including the website, mobile application and contact centre, starting July 1 for travel starting from July 15.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

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IndiGo on Wednesday launched a new fare option, 'IndiGo Lite', for economy class passengers travelling with only cabin baggage.
 
The domestic carrier said the entry-level offering serves passengers who do not require checked baggage, allowing them to pay only for the services they use. 

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IndiGo Lite Fare will be available for booking on the airline’s direct channels, including the website, mobile application and contact centre, starting July 1 for travel starting from July 15.  
The move comes after Air India last month introduced a new "Basic" fare for domestic flights, priced Rs 300 to Rs 700 lower for passengers willing to forgo the airline's complimentary onboard meal.
 
 
Air India's entry-level fare retains a 15-kg checked baggage allowance, a 7-kg cabin baggage allowance, and complimentary tea or coffee.
 
The fare will be available across domestic and international non-stop routes for one-way, round-trip and multicity journeys. It will apply to both adults and children. 
 
IndiGo currently has a fleet of over 440 aircraft and operates over 2,200 daily flights. connecting 141 destinations, including 45 international destinations.

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Topics : IndiGo BS Web Reports

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 12:28 PM IST

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