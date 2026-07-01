IndiGo launches 'Lite' fare option for passengers with only cabin luggage
IndiGo said the entry-level offering is aimed at passengers who do not require checked baggage, allowing them to pay only for the services they useIndiGo on Wednesday launched a new fare option, 'Indi
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
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IndiGo on Wednesday launched a new fare option, 'IndiGo Lite', for economy class passengers travelling with only cabin baggage.
The domestic carrier said the entry-level offering serves passengers who do not require checked baggage, allowing them to pay only for the services they use.
Travel smart. Travel Lite. Meet IndiGo Lite - a fare designed for those who carry less, wait less, and do more.#goIndiGo pic.twitter.com/4hcUKSwac0— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 1, 2026
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IndiGo Lite Fare will be available for booking on the airline’s direct channels, including the website, mobile application and contact centre, starting July 1 for travel starting from July 15.
The move comes after Air India last month introduced a new "Basic" fare for domestic flights, priced Rs 300 to Rs 700 lower for passengers willing to forgo the airline's complimentary onboard meal.
Air India's entry-level fare retains a 15-kg checked baggage allowance, a 7-kg cabin baggage allowance, and complimentary tea or coffee.
The fare will be available across domestic and international non-stop routes for one-way, round-trip and multicity journeys. It will apply to both adults and children.
IndiGo currently has a fleet of over 440 aircraft and operates over 2,200 daily flights. connecting 141 destinations, including 45 international destinations.
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Topics : IndiGo BS Web Reports
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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 12:28 PM IST