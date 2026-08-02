IndiGo marks 20 years of ops with bigger global push, fleet expansion plans

As IndiGo marks 20 years of operations, the airline that transformed air travel in India is preparing for what its co-founder calls a "longer leap of flying" as it charts an ambitious international expansion to connect the global Indian diaspora to their homeland, recapture international traffic now flowing through Gulf hubs and, over the longer term, carry passengers between foreign countries via India.

The country's largest airline, which has a domestic market share of more than 66 per cent, is set to induct Airbus A321 XLR aircraft before taking delivery of wide-body A350s from 2028.

With an extensive domestic network, IndiGo is prepared to take a "longer leap of flying", IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said in an interview to PTI, adding that the airline will connect more overseas destinations with the A321 XLR and later with the A350.

However, Bhatia, also IndiGo's co-founder, said the airline was still far from being a global carrier as it approaches its 20th anniversary of operations on August 4.

"Do we want to get there? Yes, we aspire to get there. But we are still, I mean the heart of the company is really the domestic network we have.

"... we do a little bit of experimenting with larger planes, but I think to call us global is kind of extending your imagination," he said.

IndiGo has expanded its overseas network in recent years and is operating leased Boeing 787 aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways, although some international services have been curtailed due to the West Asia conflict and airspace restrictions.

Citing a challenging operating environment because of ongoing geopolitical tensions, the airline last week said it would discontinue wide-body operations from October 25 and conclude its damp lease agreement for the Boeing 787 aircraft from October 31.

Bhatia said IndiGo's long-haul strategy would primarily focus on serving Indian travellers and the global Indian diaspora.

"When the airline does longer length of flying, it will be about taking Indians to markets around the world and bringing large Indian diaspora who live around the world to India," he said.

He said Gulf carriers had captured much of the international traffic from India over the past decade by funnelling passengers through their hubs, resulting in Indian economic value flowing overseas.

"The onus lies with airlines like IndiGo and Air India to bring all that economic wealth back and truly have Indian carriers fly Indian customers to the world," Bhatia said.

"We have an extensive network in India, we can connect into a hub and fly people to the world. And vice-versa, bring people from geographies where we have large Indian concentration, bring them to India," he added.

Whether IndiGo was looking to emulate Emirates' hub model, Bhatia said connecting international passengers through India would remain a non-core business for the airline, unlike the Gulf carrier, as India still has significant untapped domestic demand.

Whether IndiGo could connect countries with the largest Indian diaspora over the next decade, Bhatia replied: "absolutely without a question".

TWO DECADES IN THE MAKING ----------------------------------- The ambition traces back to a simple premise. IndiGo commenced operations on August 4, 2006, with a handful of Airbus A320 aircraft, launching services between Delhi, Guwahati, and Imphal before expanding to 13 destinations within its first year.

The airline built its model around four pillars -- low fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service, and a clean flying experience -- betting that a single-aircraft-type strategy would keep costs down and reliability high.

That discipline compounded quickly. By FY16, IndiGo had become India's largest airline by market share, with 35 domestic and five international destinations.

Between 2016 and 2023, the network scaled from 35 to more than 85 domestic destinations, international routes expanded across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the SAARC region, and annual passenger traffic crossed 100 million.

In 2023, the airline placed what it describes as the world's largest single aircraft order -- 500 Airbus A320 Family jets -- and announced its ambition to double in size by FY30, laying the groundwork for the long-haul push now underway.

It is an ambitious pivot for a carrier that built its identity on domestic dominance. IndiGo controls more than 66 per cent of India's domestic market, operates a fleet of over 430 aircraft, and serves more than 95 domestic and over 40 international destinations.

Its order book, already the envy of the industry, stands at more than 900 aircraft, including wide-body Airbus A350s due from 2028 and long-range A321 XLRs arriving sooner.

Yet, for all its scale, Bhatia was careful not to overstate where the airline stands today.

A DIFFERENT KIND OF GLOBAL AMBITION ---------------------------------------------- Where some rivals have built their international strategy around funneling the world's passengers through a single mega-hub, Bhatia was explicit that IndiGo's ambitions run in a different direction -- one rooted in India's own diaspora rather than in competing head-on for global connecting traffic.

"When the airline does longer length of flying, it will be about taking Indians to markets around the world and bringing large Indian diaspora who live around the world to India," he said.

He framed this as something closer to a correction than an expansion -- pointing to the way Gulf carriers have, in his view, captured the economic value of Indian travel by routing passengers through their own hubs over the past decade.

"We have an extensive network in India, we can connect into a hub and fly people to the world. And vice-versa, bring people from geographies, where we have large Indian concentration, to India," he added.

Looking further out, Bhatia sketched a future in which IndiGo's international network becomes large enough to carry travellers between two entirely foreign countries via India -- citing, as an example, a passenger flying from the UK to Australia by routing through Indian soil.

That aspiration dovetails with the airline's stated Vision 2030, which positions India as a preferred global aviation hub connecting Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, with international capacity targeted to rise from roughly 30 per cent of the network today to 40 per cent by the end of the decade.

THE DISCIPLINE BEHIND THE GROWTH ------------------------------------------ For all the talk of global reach, Bhatia returned repeatedly to the principle he credits for IndiGo's rise in the first place: an unwavering focus on cost.

"Because the day you lose control of that, in my mind at least, is the start of the beginning of the end," he said.

He traced the philosophy back to the airline's founding, when its first aircraft -- ordered in 2005 -- was delivered in 2006.

"The whole premise of the airline was and is built around cost leadership... then be able to extend that cost advantage to consumers by offering them affordable fares, then you open up a whole new market.

"So customers come on board, you fill up planes, then you order more planes. It's like a flywheel that just keeps going," he said.

A NEW CAPTAIN FOR THE NEXT CHAPTER --------------------------------------------- The anniversary also marks a leadership handover. Willie Walsh -- the veteran aviation executive who stepped down as Director General of the International Air Transport Association on July 31 -- takes over as IndiGo's CEO on August 3.

Bhatia described Walsh, a trained pilot who rose to lead Aer Lingus, British Airways and IAG, as uniquely suited to the moment.

"For Willie, this journey at IndiGo is not a stepping stone to something into the future," Bhatia said. "I think he really is motivated to make a difference. And I can see that when I talk to him." He pointed to Walsh's operational depth as a particular asset.

"In Willie, we have somebody who is very deep operationally. And I think that sort of stems from the fact that he started his life as a pilot. I think he will add an immense amount of value there. I think for us at IndiGo, culture is very important... the spirit and culture of a company differentiates it... that's something we want Willie to hold on to fiercely," Bhatia said.

Walsh's experience straddling both low-cost and full-service carrier models, Bhatia added, makes him especially well-positioned to help shape IndiGo's international build-out.

"In our journey into the international arena, I think he would be invaluable in putting all of that together... for a company like IndiGo to land someone like Willie Walsh speaks a little bit about IndiGo and more about the opportunity India offers," Bhatia said.

Bhatia also offered a small but telling detail from the hiring process -- that compensation was never a sticking point in their conversations.

"In fact, when we shook hands, he said to me, I just want to assure you that it will never come in the way of us working together. Which I think speaks volumes," he said.

On the question of long-term succession and ownership structure, Bhatia struck a similarly steady note.

"Ownership has always had a soft touch. I don't see that changing. So I believe that IndiGo will continue for a long period of time to be managed by the finest talent you can find on planet earth. Shareholders will have some oversight but that's where I think it is today," he said.

BETTING ON THE NEXT GENERATION - PATIENTLY ------------------------------------------------------- Even as it builds out its current fleet plan through 2035, IndiGo is holding its next major aircraft order in reserve -- a decision Bhatia frames not as hesitation, but as strategic patience.

"The reason we have taken a pause right now is because we want to see what happens with the next generation aircraft. Who will launch it and when? Whenever that new technology comes along, I think it will be our next bite of the cherry and decide the future of this company beyond the current generation aircraft," Bhatia said.

The airline has already doubled its A350-900 order from 30 to 60 aircraft, with options for 40 more, and deliveries beginning in 2028. Bhatia said the current order book gives IndiGo room to grow without rushing into a decision.

"We will see how things evolve over the next few years. My own view is we are pretty well set till 2035," he said.

He tied the eventual decision on new orders to the airline's broader commitment to efficiency and environmental performance -- a theme reflected in the fleet IndiGo already flies. More than four-fifths of its aircraft are next-generation models, roughly 15 per cent more fuel-efficient than the previous generation, and the airline says its greenhouse gas emission intensity has fallen nearly 19 per cent since a 2016 baseline, with an average fleet age of under five years.

"We want to be the early entrance as new technology comes along. We want to embrace that, improve our cost structure and be a more environmentally friendly airline." On timing, he said a decision could come in the early 2030s, with existing options offering flexibility in the meantime.

"We have options for 40 A350s which we can convert... it will depend on how things evolve over a period of time... between now and when the new generation aircraft comes into service. Should we feel there is a need for a top-up order, we will do that," Bhatia said.

Underscoring the logic, he added: "...what you don't want to do is as new technology comes along, you don't want to be saddled with a lot of older generation aircraft." REWRITING THE FINE PRINT OF GROWTH --------------------------------------------- Behind the headline fleet numbers, IndiGo is also quietly restructuring how it finances its aircraft -- moving from operating leases toward finance leases, a shift Bhatia says sharpens both cost and flexibility.

"(For) planes that you finance should you at any moment in the future decide you want to convert them into operating leases you can. But you can't do it the other way around. It just provides you optionality. And optionality in our business is critical," he said.

That financial discipline has paid off in a manner few global peers can claim: IndiGo has largely sidestepped the aircraft delivery delays that have hobbled airlines worldwide amid ongoing supply chain disruptions, allowing it to keep expanding both at home and abroad on schedule.

The airline says it has been the largest recipient of Airbus aircraft deliveries globally for two consecutive years, with more than 500 Airbus jets delivered since inception.

A BROADER TRANSFORMATION ---------------------------------- The international push is one strand of a wider evolution the airline has undergone as it approaches its third decade. IndiGo has introduced IndiGoStretch, a premium cabin now available on more than 25 routes with over 2,800 seats -- a figure it expects to grow past 4,300 by March 2027 -- alongside its first loyalty programme, IndiGo BluChip, which has signed up more than 13 million members since launch.

Cargo, too, has become a meaningful growth pillar, with the airline transporting more than 450,000 tonnes in FY26, up 26 per cent year-on-year, alongside recognition as India's Airline of the Year for Cargo; it aims to grow cargo volumes by up to two times by FY30.

The airline also points to its workforce as part of its broader story: women make up 45.6 per cent of its overall staff, and 17.5 per cent of its pilots are women -- among the highest proportions globally -- a statistic it credits partly to iFLY Academy, its training arm, which the airline says trains more than 2,000 aviation professionals.

BY THE NUMBERS -------------------- Two decades after its first aircraft touched down, IndiGo's scale tells its own story: more than 440 aircraft in operation, over 140 destinations served across 500-plus domestic and 150-plus international routes, more than 123 million passengers carried in FY26 alone, and over 880 million customers flown since the airline's founding.

It now runs more than 2,200 daily flights, ranking as the eighth-largest airline globally by the number of departures, with an average on-time performance of 84 per cent over its 20-year history.

Under its Vision 2030 targets, the airline is aiming for a fleet of more than 550 aircraft, around 3,000 daily departures, roughly 200 million annual passengers, and international capacity reaching 40 per cent of its network.

As Willie Walsh steps into the cockpit next week, the airline he inherits is, by its own founder's account, still fundamentally a domestic powerhouse -- but one now consciously building the infrastructure, fleet, and leadership to become something larger: a carrier that doesn't just serve India, but connects it to the world, and the world through it.