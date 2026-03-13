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Home / Companies / News / IndiGo to levy fuel charge for domestic, international flights from Mar 14

IndiGo to levy fuel charge for domestic, international flights from Mar 14

The fuel charge will be Rs 1,800 for South East Asia and China, Africa and West Asia flights, and Rs 2,300 for Europe flights

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IndiGo will impose fuel surcharges on domestic and international tickets from March 14 as rising aviation turbine fuel prices linked to the West Asia conflict push up airline costs. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 8:40 PM IST

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IndiGo will start levying fuel charges ranging from Rs 425 to Rs 2,300 on domestic and international flight tickets from March 14 amid the steep surge in jet fuel prices due to the ongoing war between the US, Israel and Iran.
 
The move will increase the airfares.
 
For domestic flights and those within the Indian subcontinent, the fuel charge will be Rs 425, while it will be Rs 900 for the Middle East services, the airline said in a statement on Friday.
 
The fuel charge will be Rs 1,800 for South East Asia and China, Africa and West Asia flights, and Rs 2,300 for Europe flights.
 
 
Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) accounts for nearly 40 per cent of an airline's operational costs.

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While announcing the introduction of the fuel charge, the airline said the measure has been taken due to the significant surge in fuel prices following the ongoing geopolitical issues in the Middle East.
 
"While offsetting the entire impact of this fuel price surge requires a very substantial adjustment to fares, IndiGo has introduced a relatively smaller amount as a fuel charge, keeping in mind the consequential burden on customers," the airline said.
 
On March 10, Air India and Air India Express announced fuel surcharges on tickets. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : IndiGo IndiGo Airlines Aviation News

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First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 8:40 PM IST

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