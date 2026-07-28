Indus Towers eyes debt-funded Africa push with Airtel as anchor customer

“We have now received regulatory approvals and operating licences across all three target markets — Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia...we have secured orders from our anchor customer, placed key supplier orders and initiated a partner onboarding process for network operations,” said Prachur Sah, chief executive officer (CEO), Indus Towers Limited. He added that rollouts are expected to commence in the next quarter.

“(Partnering with Airtel Africa) fundamentally enables us to confidently expand, knowing that we are the first tenant on the tower, which in other cases we would have to look for a tenant. That is enabling us to start up much faster in Africa,” said Sah.

Airtel Africa’s strong presence in Africa gives Indus Towers greater leverage to expand, according to Sah. The telecom operator’s customer base on the continent grew by more than 11 per cent to 189 million, while revenue grew 31 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of FY27.

“We are currently finalising the terms of the master service agreement and everything. Let us have that visibility, and once we start rolling out, we’ll have clear disclosures on what the margins, et cetera, from Africa will be,” said Sah.

Capital expenditure in the new market will remain relatively moderate in the initial years compared with spending in the Indian market. “We are actually anticipating largely debt-funded investments in Africa. I think the India free cash flow, we really don’t expect Africa business to impact that much,” said Vikas Poddar, chief financial officer (CFO), Indus Towers Limited.

Speaking on the pricing strategy for the new markets, Sah said: “I think it is not always that we go to look at a market price and give a competition. It is a function of what is the cost per tower, what are the returns we want to generate…that’s the broad strategy, that even at a single tenant, we expect a certain amount of return from our investment.”

Notably, Indus Towers is also looking to actively decrease its dependence on diesel, with a 13 per cent decline in reported fuel usage despite growing network loading. It also cited a solar footprint of 259 megawatts.