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Indus Towers' Q1 profit rises marginally as higher costs weigh on margins

Telecom infrastructure firm reports modest profit growth in Q1FY27 as expenses outpace revenue, while customer-led network expansion supports performance

Trai, telecom tariffs, penalties, telecom regulation, tariff filing, India telecom

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Shubham Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 9:12 PM IST

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Indus Towers posted marginal year-on-year (Y-o-Y) profit growth of 0.7 per cent, with net profit rising from ₹1,737 crore in Q1FY26 to ₹1,749 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The telecom infrastructure company reported a 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase in revenue to ₹8,431.1 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹8,058 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
 
Expenses for the company grew 6.6 per cent Y-o-Y, outpacing revenue growth during the period.
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 3.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,521 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹4,390 crore in Q1FY26.
 
 
Compared with the fourth quarter of FY26 ended March 2026, profit declined 2.6 per cent to ₹1,745.8 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹1,792.9 crore.
 
On a sequential basis, expenses for Indus Towers grew around 7.5 per cent even as revenue rose 4 per cent. Revenue increased from ₹8,101 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 to ₹8,431.1 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, while expenses rose from ₹3,636.7 crore in Q4FY26 to ₹3,910.3 crore in Q1FY27.

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"Despite supply chain disruptions arising from geopolitical developments, we delivered a resilient performance, supported by customer-led network expansion, disciplined cost management, and strong cash flow generation," said Prachur Sah, managing director and chief executive officer, Indus Towers Ltd. He added that the company has secured licences across three target markets in Africa and is on track to commence rollouts in 2026.
 
Indus Towers Ltd is one of the leading providers of passive telecom infrastructure in the country, with a portfolio of 267,611 telecom towers across all 22 telecom circles.
 

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Topics : Telecom tower Q1 results telecom services

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:12 PM IST

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