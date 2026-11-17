IndusInd Bank has partnered with Mastercard to facilitate outbound cross-border payments from India, targeting non-trade current account remittances, including person-to-person transfers and education-related payments.

The collaboration will leverage Mastercard Move, the payments major’s global money movement platform, to enable customers to make international payments to the US, the UK, Europe, Canada and Australia with greater transparency and end-to-end visibility.

The partnership will also help IndusInd Bank expand its cross-border payments proposition, with the lender planning to extend the arrangement to support payments by small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“Cross-border payments are becoming increasingly important as our customers’ needs become more global. IndusInd Bank has built a strong presence in the remittances market over years, and our collaboration with Mastercard reinforces our position in this space,” said Ganesh Sankaran, executive director, IndusInd Bank.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to simplify the international payments experience, while strengthening our capabilities to support customers’ evolving needs,” he added.

India is a significant market for cross-border money movement.

Around $12.1 billion in personal remittances were sent from the country in 2025, according to the World Bank.

More than 1.2 million Indian students were enrolled in higher education institutions overseas in 2025, underlining demand for international education-related payments.

The collaboration will allow IndusInd Bank to use Mastercard Move’s existing global payments network without having to establish individual connections across different markets.

“India is one of the world’s most dynamic markets for cross-border money movement, with growing demand from consumers and businesses for better ways to send money internationally,” said Pratik Khowala, global head of transfer solutions, Mastercard.

“Together with IndusInd Bank, we’re bringing the capabilities of Mastercard Move to important use cases such as remittances and education payments, while laying the groundwork to serve a broader range of payment needs over time,” he added.

Mastercard Move is Mastercard’s portfolio of global money movement capabilities, enabling banks, financial institutions, businesses and governments to facilitate domestic and international fund transfers.

The platform supports payments across more than 200 countries and territories and in over 150 currencies, reaching more than 17 billion endpoints, according to the company.