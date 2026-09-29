IndusInd Bank's RoA recovery faces risk from insurance commission cuts

IndusInd Bank’s management recently met Jefferies as part of a non-deal roadshow, following which the brokerage published a report.

The bank’s RoA at the end of Q1FY27 stood at 0.78 per cent (annualised), while it was 0.45 per cent at the end of FY26. The bank’s RoA had slipped into negative territory in Q2FY26.

“Management is confident of improving RoA from 0.6% now to 1% by the end of FY27, aided by tad lower credit costs and improved PPoP. Over next two years, bank plans to improve RoA towards 1.25-1.30%, with better PPoP from NIMs, fees & opex,” Jefferies said in a report on Tuesday. “However, the recent proposal to cut commissions on insurance products could be a drag, as its commission pool stood at ₹1,000 crore in FY26 (18% of FY27 normalised profit), with the majority of fees coming from new sales, including credit-protect products,” the brokerage said in the report.

“While we factor in a turnaround in operations over the next 2-3 years, lower commission income remains a downside risk. Assuming a normalised 20% CAGR in bancassurance fee income over FY26-28, a 30% reduction in such income would impact profits by around 5%,” the brokerage said.

Irdai last Wednesday proposed a broad overhaul of insurance distribution economics, cutting expense-of-management (EoM) limits and introducing product- and channel-specific commission caps, with separate ceilings for individual and corporate distributors and higher limits for individuals to reflect the greater effort involved in sales. The proposals, which also tighten rules on indirect distributor payments and increase disclosure requirements, could significantly alter the economics of insurance distribution, particularly for banks and other large corporate distributors.

According to IIFL Research, bancassurance contributes 26 per cent of total fee income at Bandhan Bank, the highest among the banks covered, followed by 20 per cent at AU Small Finance Bank. The contribution stands at 17 per cent at HDFC Bank, 16 per cent at IndusInd Bank, and 15 per cent each at Axis Bank and Yes Bank. For most public sector banks, bancassurance accounts for 5-7 per cent of fee income, while the contribution is around 2 per cent at ICICI Bank.

Meanwhile, the bank has mobilised $3.5 billion in FCNR(B) deposits, and the share of leveraged deposits (50 per cent) is lower than that of peers. With this, the bank has lowered rates on wholesale term deposits (TDs), which can support the top line, the report said.

Additionally, the bank expects loan growth to remain broadly in line with industry growth, with the loan mix shifting towards retail, commercial vehicle/construction equipment (CV/CE) and SME segments. Within retail, growth is expected across unsecured personal loans and credit cards, mortgages, gold loans and personal vehicles. The bank also expects a higher share of used CV loans and a pickup in microfinance (MFI) loans, while corporate loan growth is likely to remain in line with the industry. For MFI loans, the bank has strengthened its underwriting processes and reduced fraud risks through maker-checker controls on loan applications. It has also secured coverage under a credit guarantee scheme, which currently covers 75 per cent of the portfolio and is expected to increase to 100 per cent soon.