IndusInd Nippon Life Insurance FY26 profit rises 15.12% to ₹248 crore

IndusInd Nippon Life Insurance on Monday reported 15.12 per cent rise in profit after tax at ₹248 crore for financial year 2025-26, on the back of high growth in new business premium.

A year ago, the company had reported a net profit of ₹215.43 crore.

New business premium of the company increased 18.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,475 crore in FY26. The total premium grew 5.95 per cent to ₹6,051 crore.

During the fiscal year, the assets under management (AUM) of the company surged 3.85 per cent year-on-year to ₹40,214 crore, a statement said.

"The strong growth in new business premium, along with improved profitability, is a testament to the trust our customers place in us and the commitment of our teams on the ground," Ashish Vohra, executive director and chief executive officer of IndusInd Nippon Life Insurance said.

The claims settlement ratio of the insurer stood at 98.98 per cent in FY26. However, solvency ratio declined to 218 per cent, from 235 per cent.

Additionally, the company maintained a 13-month persistency ratio of 80.2 per cent, indicating strong customer retention and satisfaction.

The company also declared bonuses aggregating to ₹423 crore for participating policyholders, including a one-time additional bonus equivalent to 10 per cent of the regular annual bonus, benefiting approximately 4.9 lakh customers.

In March 2025, IndusInd International Holdings, the parent entity of IndusInd Bank, completed the acquisition of debt-ridden Reliance Capital. As a result, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance was officially rebranded to IndusInd Nippon Life Insurance.