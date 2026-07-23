He added that the company is witnessing healthy demand momentum at the premium end of the market.

"In this environment, our focus remains on delivering the right value proposition through a well-calibrated, price-pack architecture in the Prestige & Above segment. While premiumisation remains a powerful long-term trend in India, we remain sensitive to the value-conscious consumer in India and will keep calibrating our offerings across the portfolio with a value-righting lens," he told analysts.

He also said that the company remains sensitive to the value-conscious consumer in India and will keep calibrating its offerings across the portfolio with a value-righting lens.

While discussing the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA), which came into effect on July 15, Someshwar pointed out that the company had cleared its first shipment at the concessional duty, but said the stock would reach the market only by October after the existing inventory already in the supply chain is cleared.

While the new stock will be priced lower, Someshwar cautioned about other factors that could affect pricing.

"Forex has depreciated by almost 12-13 per cent over the last 8-9 months. There is always a little bit of forced inflation that happens. Those will kind of neutralise those benefits," he told analysts.

Someshwar also added, "We, being the industry captains, you will see us play out over the next few months. A few things, and you'll get a feel of how that will improve accessibility of Scotch across to our consumers. But, as I would say, wait and watch. Over the next couple of quarters, this is going to open up new space and new excitement."