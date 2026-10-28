Info Edge CEO Hitesh Oberoi to step down, Sanjeev Bikhchandani to take over

Info Edge, the parent company of Naukri.com, on Wednesday announced a leadership transition, with managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Hitesh Oberoi set to step down from his full-time executive role on December 2, 2026.

In his place, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and vice chairman of Info Edge, will take over as executive vice chairman, managing director and group CEO from December 3, subject to shareholders’ approval, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Oberoi, who has served as managing director and CEO for over 16 years, will continue his association with the company as a non-executive, non-independent director, subject to shareholders’ approval.

In his resignation letter, Oberoi said, “After nearly 27 years at Info Edge, including over 16 years as MD and CEO, I have decided that it is time for me to step back from my full-time operating role. Accordingly, I hereby tender my resignation from the positions of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from the close of business on December 2, 2026.”

Oberoi added that he wanted to step back from his full-time operating role to devote more time to higher education, entrepreneurship, investing, philanthropy and his family. “In the next phase of my life, I want to make more time to pursue my interests in higher education, entrepreneurship, investing and philanthropy. I would also like to spend more time with my family.”

According to Oberoi, he had been considering the decision for some time and wanted to ensure that the company’s businesses and leadership team were ready for the transition. He pointed to Naukri’s artificial intelligence (AI) and data strategy, 99acres’ market position, the profitability of Jeevansathi and Aisle, and Jobhai’s monetisation progress as key developments.

During Oberoi’s tenure as CEO, Info Edge’s market capitalisation grew from approximately Rs 2,500 crore to around Rs 80,000 crore, according to the company’s press release. The company also expanded its portfolio of internet businesses and invested surplus cash in India’s startup ecosystem.

Bikhchandani, who has worked with Oberoi for more than 27 years, said his colleague’s leadership and judgement had played a significant role in building the company. “Hitesh and I have built Info Edge together for more than 27 years. He has been an extraordinary partner and much of what Info Edge is today reflects his leadership, judgement and the exceptional team he has built.”

Info Edge chairperson Kapil Kapoor said Oberoi’s focus on execution and strategic direction through competitive and macroeconomic cycles had been an important driver of the company’s growth. He added that the company was well prepared for the transition.

On Bikhchandani’s expanded role, Kapoor said the founder brought a deep understanding of the company’s businesses, culture and values, along with an entrepreneurial orientation and a long-term perspective on value creation.