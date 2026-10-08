Info Edge Q2 billings rise 12.8% to ₹822 crore, recruitment segment grows

Info Edge (India) Ltd on Thursday reported a 12.8 per cent year-on-year increase in its standalone billings to ₹822.3 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The company, which operates platforms, including Naukri.com and 99acres, had posted standalone billings of ₹729 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

For the first half of the financial year (H1 FY27), total standalone billings grew 13.5 per cent to ₹1,559.3 crore compared to ₹1,373.2 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Billings from the recruitment solutions segment rose 12.6 per cent to ₹613.8 crore during the second quarter, up from ₹545 crore in the year-ago period.

"Adjusting for renewal timing differences, management estimates underlying growth in Q2FY27 at approximately 14-15 per cent YoY, against reported growth of 12.6 per cent," the filing said.

The real estate vertical, 99acres, recorded a 21.2 per cent growth in billings to ₹148.3 crore, compared to ₹122.4 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

In the matchmaking business, Jeevansathi's billings grew 18.4 per cent to ₹39.7 crore from ₹33.5 crore a year ago.

Combined with dating app Aisle, which registered a 40 per cent jump, the matchmaking vertical's total billings rose 23.1 per cent year-on-year.

However, the education platform Shiksha witnessed a 27.2 per cent decline in Q2 billings to ₹20.5 crore from ₹28.1 crore in the year-ago period. Info Edge noted that Shiksha's traffic and billings have faced pressure as AI-driven search engines increasingly answer user queries directly, reducing referral traffic to the website.

The company said it is adapting the platform's business model to lower dependence on search queries, though growth is likely to remain constrained in the interim.