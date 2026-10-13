Earnings upgrades for Info Edge hinge on profitability gains at 99acres

In 99acres, billings grew 21.2 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY27, compared with 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY27. The platform’s share of traffic was estimated to be stable. In the matchmaking businesses, Jeevansathi billings grew 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y and Aisle billings grew 40.0 per cent Y-o-Y, taking total matchmaking billings growth to 23.1 per cent Y-o-Y. Education portal Shiksha’s traffic and billings have come under pressure, with billings declining 27 per cent, as AI penetration into education has eaten into referrals to the platform. The business is trying to adapt its model and introduce new offerings to pivot away from search, which is most directly affected by AI. This transition will take time, and billings growth may remain under pressure in the interim.

99acres saw an acceleration in billings growth, which appeared very positive. This will take 99acres closer to breakeven in Q2FY27. The Naukri segment’s billings reached Rs 613.8 crore in Q2FY27, representing a slight slowdown. Billings in other verticals declined 2.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 60 crore, compared with a 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y decline in Q1FY27. Across all platforms and verticals, billings rose 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 822.3 crore, more or less in line with consensus.

Overall, the updates may not change investors’ perspective much. The consensus was positive and remains so. Earnings upgrades could be driven by traction at 99acres and, to some extent, by billing growth at the matchmaking platforms, with the real estate platform edging closer to breakeven. The decline at Shiksha is not much of a surprise and may not shift the needle significantly, given that Shiksha and other smaller verticals contribute relatively little to revenue.

Real estate recorded strong billing growth. Management noted that the platform’s share of category traffic was stable, with web time share at 49 per cent and app time share at 59 per cent in July and August 2026. Q4FY26 billings at 99acres were affected by internal changes, including sales organisation changes and tighter invoicing and process controls. Management called this “a one-time transitional impact on 4Q billings” and expected growth to recover in FY27.

The actual results and more granular management commentary will clarify the situation for investors. After Q1FY27, it was assumed that the operating profit margin could be sustained at above 42 per cent for FY27 because of lower costs and better operating leverage. That guidance could be raised.

There are other questions. For instance, Naukri Gulf and the impact of the conflict in the Middle East will be of interest. Growth at 99acres has improved after the acquisition of Housing.com. Guidance in Q1FY27 included a projection that cash profits would be achieved in FY27, with a medium-term target of 30 per cent margins, assuming billings growth was sustained above 20 per cent. An update would be useful, since billings did grow by more than 20 per cent.

Also, after Q1FY27, management said it did not view AI as a disintermediation risk for recruitment, real estate or matchmaking, citing proprietary data and two decades of domain knowledge as counterbalances. The Street would like clarity on this and the outlook going ahead.

However, while the actual results and guidance will be useful, the Q2FY27 updates were more or less in line with expectations. Hence, analysts have made minor adjustments to their earnings estimates and valuations, while the consensus on the stock remains positive. Most analysts have made small upgrades to operating profit margins and earnings expectations, driven by 99acres and Jeevansathi/Aisle.