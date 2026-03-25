Infosys acquires Optimum for $465 mn to deepen healthcare, AI capabilities

The acquisition, Infosys’s second-largest, will enhance the company’s presence in the provider segment by adding new clients, expanding technology capabilities, and creating synergies across new buying centres.

Optimum, which reported revenue of $276 million for the year ended December 31, specialises in technology-driven consulting, implementation, and managed services for hospitals, health systems, and payers. About 1,600 Optimum employees will move to Infosys as part of the deal.

“By bringing together Optimum’s provider experience with Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, we are positioned to create a differentiated value proposition for healthcare providers — accelerating end-to-end cloud, data, and digital transformation at scale,” Infosys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh said in a statement.

Under Parekh, the company has made strategic acquisitions, especially in the cybersecurity sector and geographies such as Australia. It has been looking to boost its presence in Australia to offset slow growth in the US, its biggest market. It bought The Missing Link in April last year, a cybersecurity company, for $36 million to boost capabilities in that field.

Infosys’s largest acquisition was in 2024, when it bought German engineering R&D company in-tech for about $480 million to deepen its foothold in the country’s automotive industry. It also bought Lodestone, a Zurich-based management consultancy firm, for $350 million in 2012.

Healthcare providers served by Optimum Healthcare IT will now have access to Infosys’s broader offerings, including Infosys Topaz AI, Infosys Cobalt cloud services, cloud engineering, infrastructure services, cybersecurity, and application transformation.

“With Infosys’s long-term investment and global scale behind us, we’re positioned to accelerate AI- and digital-led growth and expand what we can deliver while remaining anchored in the values, service model, and healthcare focus our clients count on,” said Gene Scheurer, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Optimum.

Separately, India’s second-largest IT services provider also bought Stratus, a technology solutions provider for the property and casualty insurance business, for $95 million in cash.

Headquartered in the US, Stratus brings a team of more than 450 experts with deep industry knowledge, consulting excellence, and advanced technology capabilities. The company reported revenue of $43 million last year.