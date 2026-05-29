Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's salary rises 2.5% to ₹82.6 crore in FY26

Parekh’s pay consisted of a base salary of ₹7.97 crore, retiral benefits of ₹53 lakh, bonus of ₹23.35 crore, and perquisites of ₹50.75 crore due to his stock options. All the components saw an uptick from the year before.

Last year, he earned a base salary of ₹7.45 crore, retirals of ₹49 lakh, bonus of ₹23.1 crore, and perquisites of ₹49.5 crore due to his stock options.

Parekh said in the report that last year marked an inflexion point as artificial intelligence (AI) began evolving from experimentation to enterprise-scale adoption. “At Infosys, we acted early and decisively to lead this transition -- shifting our portfolio, investing in talent, and scaling partnerships to help clients unlock value from AI at speed and scale. Infosys is emerging as a leader in AI services, with AI-led programs now deployed across 90 per cent of our top 200 clients and rapidly scaling across industries.”

Parekh, a former Capgemini veteran, is also the highest paid executive in the Indian IT services industry. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO K Krithivasan's salary rose 6 per cent to ₹28.1 crore. Wipro’s annual report is yet to be published.

The ratio of median remuneration of the Infosys CEO to that of the employees decreased to 742 last year from 752 a year earlier. Parekh was granted 361,575 restricted stock units (RSU) in 2026.

The CEO salary raise, though minimal this time, comes at a time when other employees are yet to get their annual hikes from April due to volatile and an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Chairman Nandan Nilekani said the hardest variable in enterprise AI is not the technology but the context. “Every company has a different legacy, different data, and different undocumented dependencies. Modernising brownfield systems is far harder than greenfield development. Enterprise AI faces the same truth.”