Infosys eyes $300-400 bn AI-first services opportunity by 2030: Nilekani

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said the company is keen to tap into the AI-first services opportunity, which he estimated could be worth between $300 billion and $400 billion by 2030.

Speaking at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM), Nilekani said Infosys is more relevant than ever before and is well-positioned for the decade ahead as artificial intelligence reshapes industries and businesses.

Highlighting AI's disruptive potential, Nilekani said the technology will not replace companies like Infosys. Instead, he said, AI will amplify organisations that move with purpose and speed.