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Home / Companies / News / Infosys says public services CEO unreachable after deadly Nepal flood

Infosys says public services CEO unreachable after deadly Nepal flood

Lax Gopisetty was visiting the region in his personal capacity; Infosys says it is working with relevant agencies to gather information and establish contact

Infosys

Our Bureau Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 11:34 PM IST

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Infosys said Lax Gopisetty, chief executive officer of its public services business in the US and Canada, is unreachable following the deadly and devastating flood in Nepal on Wednesday.
 
Gopisetty, the company said, was visiting the region in his personal capacity.
 
"Our immediate concern is for his safety and wellbeing, and we are working with relevant agencies to gather information and establish contact. We remain in close communication with the family and are providing all necessary support during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with Lax and all those affected by this tragedy," India's second-largest IT services company said in a statement on Friday.
 
 
Gopisetty is based in the US and was previously with Accenture, where he was the managing director of health and public services.
 

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Topics : Infosys Nepal flood

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 11:34 PM IST